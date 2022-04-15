At Hazel McCallion: 101, he oversees Canada’s largest airport

Hazel McCallion was born in 1921. He has now agreed to serve another three years on the board of directors of Toronto Pearson International Airport.

When Hazel McClellan was born in 1921, Vladimir Lenin was the head of state of the Soviet Union, and Warren G. was president of the United States. Harding was, and the leader of the German Reich was Friedrich Ebert. Although all men die before the age of 60, the Canadian is still alive. Nevertheless, she won all three in office. He has been the mayor of Mississauga, Canada’s seventh largest city, for 36 years.

In 2014, McClellan resigned after twelve successful re-elections. He was 93 at the time, but that did not mean he was retired. He is the principal of Sheridan College to this day. Since 2017 he has been a member of the 15-member Oversight Board of the Greater Toronto Airport Authority, which operates Toronto Pearson International Airport, Canada’s largest airport. As stated in the Annual Report, its mission is to “oversee and guide management in pursuing business goals.”

No money to study

The busy woman is now 101 years old. But the bearer of the order of the Members of the Order of Canada has not yet considered resigning. He recently agreed to extend his term by three years. “I am pleased that MsMccallion has agreed to continue serving on the Greater Toronto Airport Authority. She has served her community for over 40 years and has been instrumental in overseeing and managing Canada’s largest airport. Commented.

McClellan was born in Port Daniel, Quebec. His father owned a fishing and canning business, and his mother took care of the house and family farm. After graduating from school, he trained as a secretary. Her family could not afford to pay for her studies. He then joined Kellogg’s and entered politics in 1967. In 1978 he was first elected mayor of Mississauga. In Canada, McClellan is also known as Harken Hazel, referring to his direct nature.

16 years old when the airport opened

Incidentally, McCallion is not much younger than the world’s oldest airlines. SAS pioneer Det Danske Luftfartselskab was founded in 1918, KLM and Avianca in 1919. She was already 16 years old when the Toronto Pearson International Airport opened in 1937.