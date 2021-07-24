science

Astrophysics: The outer moon could form here

July 24, 2021
Faye Stephens

Somewhere in the vastness of the universe, there are definitely exomoons: satellites around the outer planets. However, detecting them is more difficult than detecting planets around distant stars. At most, there are indirect indications yet. For others, the final proof is still pending. Andrea Isella of Rice University in Houston and her team present a note in Astrophysical Journal Letters, which proves at least the basics needed to form the Moon.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *