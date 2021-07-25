Bolzano – At its meeting today, the Council of the Free University of Bolzano decided to launch three conferred professorships.

With professorships awarded, universities bridge the gap between business and science. In Germany, for example, the total number of professors awarded is around 800 (source: Stifterverband Deutschland), while in Italy the number is 107 (source: Cineca). At its meeting today, the Council of the Free University of Bolzano decided to establish three professorships.

For example, Professor Oswald Lanz was appointed as an undergraduate professor in the Faculty of Computer Science. The mathematician with a PhD in computer vision has been responsible for the field of Image Processing Technologies for Fondazione Bruno Kessler and is a member of ELLIS, the European Network for Learning and Intelligent Systems. In 2020, Amazon awarded the South Tyrol native a “Machine Learning Research Award”. Professor Lans has been heading the research department of the Covision Lab in Brixen, which specializes in computer vision and artificial intelligence, since 2019.

Historian Oswald Oberger, who established the Competence Center for Regional History on the Bressanone Campus and has headed it as director since 2013, has been appointed as Euregio’s gifted professor. Wipptaler focuses his research on contemporary regional history, particularly on Tyrol and the Alps, as well as the era of World Wars and historical cultures of remembrance. As part of the professorship, future research will mainly focus on the development of historical frontier regions and national minorities.

The process of appointing a university professor in the German language, literature and culture department at the College of Education has also begun. The professorship awarded jointly with Eurac Research has been established for a multilingual research project in South Tyrol.

“As a university, through the awarded professorship we have the opportunity to open up new areas of research,” says the president of the Free University of Posen, Professor Ulrich Tabiner, explaining its long-term goal. “We want to set new accents, retain talent and at the same time strengthen partnerships with entrepreneurs.”