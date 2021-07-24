Baltic Sea Seismic Warning – Case of injury | free press

Rostock (dpa) – Many Baltic Sea resorts are now using notices to draw attention to the danger of vibrations. The bacteria are naturally found in the Baltic Sea and multiply in water temperatures of around 20 degrees.

In very rare cases, it causes severe infections, such as the State Office of Health and Social Affairs (Lagos) in Mecklenburg-Vorpommern.

According to a Vibrionen report published recently from last week, for the first time this year an 80-year-old man from the country was infected with the bacteria. As reported by Lagus, aging should be viewed as a risk factor in this case. No other details were provided.

According to the information, people with chronic diseases or weak immune systems as well as the elderly are at risk. “If bathers belong to these risk groups and have skin injuries, they should avoid contact with the sea or brackish water.”

In the 2020 bathing season, eight infections were reported in the state of Mecklenburg-Vorpommern, with no deaths. Since 2003, there have been a total of 69 infections, of which nine people – all with related pre-existing illnesses – have died.

Vibrio can cause serious wound infections, and symptoms include severe localized pain, fever, and chills. Infections are usually treated with antibiotics.