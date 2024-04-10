Eating raw beets: health promotion or risks?

If you choose fresh, raw beets, you have various preparation options. Although you can cook red tubers, it is not necessary. The main advantage of eating raw beets is that it retains all the healthy nutrients that can be partially lost during cooking.

Our advice : Cut raw beets into thin slices and mix them with crumbled feta cheese, chopped walnuts, and fresh herbs such as parsley or cilantro. Drizzle the salad with a dressing made of olive oil, lemon juice and honey for a fresh and aromatic treat. Or combine raw beets with other fruits such as apples, oranges, and ginger to make a refreshing smoothie. The natural sweetness of the fruit pairs beautifully with the earthy taste of beets and provides you with a concentrated amount of vitamins and antioxidants.

No matter which preparation method you choose, raw beets provide an excellent opportunity to take advantage of the health benefits of this versatile vegetable without having to miss out on the full enjoyment.