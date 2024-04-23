Asparagus with Salmon and Avocado: A slightly different asparagus dish

Asparagus season is simply a wonderful time. Because stick vegetables are incredibly diverse. It tastes great not only with classic hollandaise sauce, but also with many other sauces and toppings. This asparagus dish proves that. Introducing white asparagus with salmon and avocado. There's also an aromatic, butter-based lemon sauce that brings all the ingredients together.

Asparagus with Salmon and Avocado not only tastes fresh, creamy and smoky, but it's also packed with valuable nutrients. With asparagus, for example, you get magnesium, calcium, and vitamin C. Salmon provides you with omega-3 fatty acids, which can have anti-inflammatory effects, and high-quality protein. Avocado — also called pear butter — is a good source of folic acid, vitamin B6, vitamin D and vitamin K. You can also get good vegetable fats with green fruits.

Preparation is also incredibly easy. Perhaps the most complicated part is if you're new to cooking asparagus and making the lemon sauce. But we will take you by the hand. With our recipe you will definitely succeed with asparagus with salmon and avocado – we promise. After that, you will definitely become a pro when it comes to preparing asparagus and can prepare delicious dishes using the stems of the vegetable.

Looking for more asparagus dishes that will impress everyone? Then you have come to the right place at EAT CLUB. We love asparagus and offer you the best and most unusual recipes – for both green and white asparagus. Take a look at these highlights and cook right away:









1 hour and 55 minutes





Medium difficulty



By the way: our recipes are also available in the app – just download it!