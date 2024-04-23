Asparagus with Salmon and Avocado: A slightly different asparagus dish

Asparagus season is simply a wonderful time. Because stick vegetables are incredibly diverse. It tastes great not only with classic hollandaise sauce, but also with many other sauces and toppings. This asparagus dish proves that. Introducing white asparagus with salmon and avocado. There's also an aromatic, butter-based lemon sauce that brings all the ingredients together.
Asparagus with Salmon and Avocado not only tastes fresh, creamy and smoky, but it's also packed with valuable nutrients. With asparagus, for example, you get magnesium, calcium, and vitamin C. Salmon provides you with omega-3 fatty acids, which can have anti-inflammatory effects, and high-quality protein. Avocado — also called pear butter — is a good source of folic acid, vitamin B6, vitamin D and vitamin K. You can also get good vegetable fats with green fruits.
Preparation is also incredibly easy. Perhaps the most complicated part is if you're new to cooking asparagus and making the lemon sauce. But we will take you by the hand. With our recipe you will definitely succeed with asparagus with salmon and avocado – we promise. After that, you will definitely become a pro when it comes to preparing asparagus and can prepare delicious dishes using the stems of the vegetable.
Looking for more asparagus dishes that will impress everyone? Then you have come to the right place at EAT CLUB. We love asparagus and offer you the best and most unusual recipes – for both green and white asparagus. Take a look at these highlights and cook right away:
By the way: our recipes are also available in the app – just download it!
Asparagus tastes very tempting with salmon and avocado
Meals:
4
Best season:
spring
a description
Asparagus with salmon and avocado is not only delicious but also provides you with valuable nutrients.
For asparagus
For lemon sauce:
to prepare
-
First boil salted water, then peel the asparagus and cut off the woody ends. Then cut the smoked salmon and avocado into bite-sized pieces. Sprinkle the avocado slices with a little lemon juice to prevent them from turning brown. Then cook the asparagus for 10-15 minutes and check with a fork to see if it is cooked.
-
To prepare the sauce, grate the lemon peel and squeeze half of it. Then heat the butter in a frying pan, leave it to react for a short time, then add the lemon juice and peel and stir. Then season with salt, pepper and sugar.
-
Drain the asparagus and place some of the spears on a plate. Pour the sauce over the top and serve with smoked salmon, avocado, chives and parsley. in good health!
“Alcohol buff. Troublemaker. Introvert. Student. Social media lover. Web ninja. Bacon fan. Reader.”
More Stories
Intelligence and Alzheimer's disease: How fit is your brain? Your eyes guide her
Can you feel climate change? This installation visualizes science
This vaccine eliminates all viruses