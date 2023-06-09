Asians set the tone in Brixen – the climb

Korean Jongwon Chon was one of the strongest players. © outThere

The first day of the Boulder World Cup competition in Brixen ended on Friday evening with the men’s qualifiers. There was no happy ending for the people of South Tyrol.

The Japanese junior Sorato Anraku showed the strongest performance in the first set. The 16-year-old has had five finishes necessitating 7 attempts – twice less than Korea’s Jongwon Chon and three times less than Meichi Narasaki (also Japanese). Last year’s third-place finisher Tomoa Narasaki (fifth in qualifying), another athlete from the very strong Japanese team, and last year’s second-place finisher Maximilian Milne (Great Britain / eighth) also led by one lap.

In Group B, eight boulders managed four peaks and five regions. Dohyun Lee (South Korea), who triumphed in Prague last weekend, needed the least number of attempts, six each. Czech climbing legend Adam Ondra was also strong with six or eight attempts. Ondra came second in Prague behind Lee. The third-best qualifier in Brixen went to Austria’s Jan-Luca Busch, who had 11 attempts each. Olympic champion Alberto Genis Lopez (ESP/6) and last year’s winner from Germany Yannick Floh also advanced to the semifinals.

There is no South Tyrol in the semifinals

None of the six athletes from the Italian national team in the qualifiers could buy a ticket to the semi-finals – not even the two local champions Philipp Schenk and Michael Picoulouise from Val Gardena. Schenk got two tops, including flash, and four zones, while Piccolruaz hit the bottom of the road with a flash and managed three zones. “It was great climbing in front of so many familiar faces. Unfortunately, it wasn’t enough for the semi-finals. The last rock in particular still bothered me a bit because it felt so doable,” Schenk summed up.

On the other hand, Piccolruaz said, “I was hoping to show better performance, but I started the competition slowly and then it became more difficult. But I am happy that we have a World Cup here in my home country, which was very well received by my colleagues all over the world and which they described as the best tournament.” The flagship World Cup is about to start and it’s a little fresh start to the season. I don’t feel bad.”

The Bouldering World Cup in Brixen continues on Saturday 10 June at 11am with the women’s semi-finals. The decision will be made in the evening, in the final at 8 pm. Immediately after that, “Shanty Powa” and the DJ will twitch vertically – after all, the Bouldering World Cup in Brixen not only inspires the best sports performances, but also has a high-class support program.

Boulder World Cup in Brixen: Men’s Qualifiers

1- Sorato Unraku (Japan) 5T5z 7 6

1. Dohyun Lee (Korea) 4T5z 6 6

3. Jongwon Chon (Korea) 5T5z 9 7

3. Adam Ondra (CZE) 4T5z 6 8

5. Michi Narasaki (Japan) 5T5z 10 6

5. Jack McDougall (GBR) 4T5z 9 10

7. Yoshiyuki Ogata (Japan) 4T5z 5 6

7. Jan-Luca Posch (AUT) 4T5z 11 11

9. Tomoa Narasaki (Japan) 4T5z 5 8

9. Ritsu Kyotani (Japan) 4T5z 13 9

11. Nimrod Marcus (ISR) 4T5z 6 8

11. Alberto Genes Lopez (ESP) 4T5z 16 14

11. Toby Roberts (GBR) 4T5z 1614

14. Ellis Ehrensberger (USA) 4T5z 6 11

15. Yannick Flohé (GER) 4T5z 1919

15. Maximilian Milne (GBR) 4T5z 8 9

17. Colin Duffy (USA) 4T4z 17 11

17. Anze Peharc (SLO) 4T5z 8 11

19. Hamish MacArthur (GBR) 4T5z 10 10

19. Gholamali Baratzadeh (IRI) 3T5z 6 9