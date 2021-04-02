Tennis News: Like Nadal and Djokovic – Teny Senner in the Miami Final | Tennis News

Italian Jannik Sinner reached the final as the fourth teenager in Miami ATP Masters history.

The super-talented 19-year-old from South Tyrol prevailed in the semi-final against Spaniard Roberto Bautista Agut 5: 7, 6: 4, 6: 4. Only Andre Agassi (18) in 1990, Raphael Nadal (18) in 2005, Novak Djokovic (19) in 2007 were young and successful people in Florida.

Sinner got a break in the deciding set and on the first match point after 2:28 hours. In the final, he will meet the Russian Andre Roblio or the Polish Hubert Horkach.

Barty and Andreescu in the women’s final

For Sinner, it’s about his second championship win on Sunday. At the start of the season he won in Melbourne for the first time in his professional career. He is constantly using his chances in the absence of superstars Nadal, Djokovic, Roger Federer and Dominic Theam. In the round of 16, Finn was knocked out Emil Rossovori, who surprisingly beat Alexander Zverev.

In the women’s category, world number one Ashley Party (Australia) and former US Open champion Bianca Andreescu (Canada) will play the title on Saturday.

Sports Information Service (SID)