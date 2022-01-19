ASF and bird flu are on the rise

Outbreaks of bird flu have been observed among livestock in 24 countries. These countries also include the 20 member states of the European Union as well as Norway, Kosovo, Ukraine and the United Kingdom.

African swine fever (ASF) and highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) were the dominant animal diseases in Europe last year. Twenty countries of the European Union are affected by bird flu. For ASF cases, Romania recorded the highest number of entries in livestock.

As evidenced by the 2021 annual data from the European Animal Disease Reporting System (ADIS), there was evidence of ASF in wild boar stocks in ten EU countries as well as in Serbia and Ukraine. The number of confirmed cases is up a good 10% year over year to 12,150. Germany has played a big role in this with virus detections increasing from 403 in 2020 to 2,525 now. In the “TierSeuchenInformationsSystem” (TSIS) of the Friedrich Loeffler Institute (FLI), more than 2720 incidents were reported for 2021. Poland reported the most cases, with 3,221 infections, which means a 21% decrease compared to the previous year.

High increase in ASP input

The problem of ASF entry into pig farms worsened last year, which according to the ADIS increased by half to 1,874 in Europe compared to 2020. Romania was primarily responsible for this, with the number of infected domestic pigs increasing from 1,053 to 1,676 within a year. In Poland, the cases concerned increased by a fifth to 124. The animal disease also first appeared in animal pig herds in Estonia and Germany, where one and four were recorded in stables. Altogether, in 2021, there was evidence of ASF in pig farms in eight countries in the European Union as well as in Ukraine, Moldova and Serbia.

Numerous outbreaks in poultry flocks

It is clear that highly pathogenic avian influenza was on the rise in Europe last year. According to data from the European Animal Disease Reporting System, avian influenza in livestock has spread to 24 countries, including 20 EU member states as well as Norway, Kosovo, Ukraine and the United Kingdom. A total of 1,756 poultry farms have been affected by the virus, nearly four times the number in the previous year.

The significant increase is also due to the fact that calendar year 2021 shows larger portions of the previous 2020/21 bird flu wave and the current infection process through the end of the year. France topped the infamous list of countries most affected with 504 HPAI cases in the reporting period. It was followed by Poland with 402 cases of bird flu in livestock, followed by Italy with 296 cases, and Germany with 252 cases. Omar