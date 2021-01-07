Ariel Pink on Twitter about attending a pro-Trump rally at the White House yesterday

Ariel Pink He admitted to attending a pro-Trump protest at the White House yesterday, after director Alex Lee Muir published a take photo From between you and John Mouse Together in town. Pink says he was there to “view it in peace.” [his] Support the President, “but he wasn’t part of the mob that stormed the Capitol. The role of Maus that Muir Filmed Crowd control at the Capitol, unclear. In an email to Pitchfork, Moyer, who Instagram account Made private, she says she met with them to discuss an unrelated project, and in her role as a documentary journalist, she “felt compelled to record what was happening” in Washington.

After Pink became the subject of criticism on Twitter, he began responding to tweets questioning his involvement. “I was in the capital to peacefully demonstrate my support for the president,” he said Wrote. “I attended the gathering in the White House lawn and went back to the hotel and took a nap. The case is closed.” It was insisted on whether attendees were irresponsible during the pandemic, he is Answered“All the people in these events deserve what comes to them. They have taken the risk and they know very well what might happen. BLM protests over the past six months are not aware of the epidemic?” chirp About supporting Donald Trump.

Meanwhile, Maus A. Religious text Looks like it’s supposed to Criticize Trump worshiped, but provided no explanation or explanation as to why he was on the Capitol. Pitchfork emailed representatives of both artists and sent a follow-up email to Moyer.

Pink and Mouse recently collaborated on music TFW not GF, Alex Lee Moyer 2019 documentary about 4chan and its subculture. Maus also faced criticism in 2017 for his involvement in Adult Swim Million Dollar Gifts: World Peace, Which was canceled in 2016 after the spread of alternative-right ideologies by software creator Sam Hyde. At that time, Moss. He did not reach the point of disavowing the show’s makers: “The guys I met were cute. He said,“ They never burn crosses or do anything like that. ”In other words, I have never had, what I know about it, any indication of anything but some kind of trolling going on. “