Professional DWTS dancer Keio Mutsibi mourns the death of his beloved mother: ‘I lost the queen of my heart’

Q Mutsibi mourns the death of his beloved mother.

Professional dancer, The Dancing With The stars, took to Instagram on Wednesday to reveal her personal tragedy.

The South African citizen wrote: I’m going to miss you mom, along with a red heart emoji. “I love you #RIP.”

Earlier in the day, Mozippi broke down in tears when he briefly talked about his loss during an Instagram live broadcast.

“[I] “I woke up this morning to the most painful news ever,” the 31-year-old said, before adding, “I lost the queen of my heart.”

So far, there is no information on an official cause of death.

Mozebi’s mother’s death comes just days after his death This was reflected in the highs and lows of 2020 with an Instagram collage, which featured meeting new girlfriend and sunset selling star Chrishell Stause, and completing another season of DWTS with partner Anne Heche and his mother.

He wrote with apparent emotion: “ Although there are no words to describe the many challenges we faced in 2020, I find myself inspired not only by those I consider close to my heart but humanity as well. ”

“This year more than ever, I’ve seen people come together like never before, and while uncertainty remains in the air, I hope we continue to exist for each other.”

Mozebi concluded by looking ahead to the year ahead.

He added, “I thank you all for your kindness and love. May 2021 may bring you joy, health and light,” along with the hashtags: love, family, friends and a happy new year.

Mozebi is the first professional black dancer on the ABC show Dancing With the Stars.

New item: Motsepe and Stause made their official relationship on Instagram a month ago