ARD correspondent delights Britons with obscene words: “Amazing”

Annette Detert described the chaotic scenes in London's House of Commons in the Tagesschau after Liz Truss announced her resignation.Photo: screenshot/tagesschau

television

October 21, 2022, at 11:59 October 21, 2022, 2:16 pm

Liz Truss has been British Prime Minister for just six weeks. She succeeded Boris Johnson, who resigned last July after a series of scandals. Now Truss has resigned as well. Britain is now in complete chaos. ARD correspondent Annette Dieter describes the chaotic scenes in London's House of Commons in the Tagesschau – without mincing words.

Annette Dieter quoted the vice-chair of the parliamentary group: “Very angry”

It caused a stir on social media with its description of the government crisis in London. In Great Britain in particular, an excerpt from yesterday's edition of the newspaper “Tagesschau” was widely spread, in which Dieter quotes insults from the deputy leader of the parliamentary group of the Conservative Party, Craig Whittaker.

Annette Dieter is a journalist and documentary filmmaker.Image: IMAGO / Future Image

This is how the reporter describes the situation in London:

“There were scuffles in the hallway where the vote was taking place. Government members are said to have dragged other Tory MPs into the right box. Then suddenly it was said that there was no group pressure, despite this having been announced beforehand. The MP then left the leader of the group Parliament saying: ‘I’m so angry I don’t care anymore.’ I don’t translate that, but this is a party where all discipline has really broken down.” See also Royal yachts: this is how the royal family travels the world at sea

Disturbances during voting in the House of Commons

Because on Wednesday evening, the day before the Prime Minister announced her resignation, there was a vote on fracking rights. The opposition Labor Party had submitted a proposal that would initiate legislation to ban hydraulic fracturing. During the vote, MPs are said to have been forced into the voting room proper. Labor MP Chris Bryant said afterwards that Conservative MPs were unable to vote freely and unhindered.

Until shortly before the vote, there was said to be a lack of clarity over whether the Conservatives believed it was a vote of confidence. If this were the case, representatives who did not adhere to group discipline, i.e. vote uniformly, and voted differently from their group, should have expected to be excluded from the group.

A clip containing profanity is shared on Twitter

On Twitter, you can only see a shortened version of Annette Dieter's statement. Since most Britons do not clearly understand German, the passage focuses mainly on the quote “I'm so angry I don't care anymore.” Limited. One user wrote: “German TV news about what is happening in British politics is amazing.”

The tweet has now received more than 100,000 likes, and the video is being shared on other accounts. Many users celebrated Annette Detert: “It's funny who says Germans aren't funny,” commented one user.

The tweet also notes that it is not necessary to understand German to watch the video. However, to avoid misunderstandings, it is necessary to know the context – Because without that, the British could assume that the obscene words came from the reporter's mouth and that the sentence corresponded to her personal opinion. However, many users pointed out in the comments that she was merely quoting a Tory MP.

Annette Dieter explains that this is a quote

Dittert explains this again on her Twitter account. Posts a screenshot of the British newspaper.daily Mail“, which contains an article about it. “It's finally arrived in the mail. Thank you to all the wonderful people who spread this clip far and wide and just one thing must be made clear: I wasn't swearing at myself, I was just quoting a desperate Tory.”she writes.

For Britons, it is generally surprising that strong expressions are allowed on German television. On British television, it is forbidden to use obscenities before 9pm. However, it is rare in Germany to see expletives on the “Tagesschau”. When Annette Dieter shared her reports on Twitter, she noted the following: “First time ever to swear in English on German TV.”