Apple rejects Facebook’s criticism, says iOS’s anti-tracking features are about “ defending our users ”

In a barrage of criticism from Facebook today, Apple has once again doubled its upcoming app tracking transparency feature. The feature will be launched to users in 2021, and Apple says it "does not ask Facebook to change its approach to tracking users."

In a statement to 9to5Mac, Apple says the feature simply requires companies like Facebook to “give users a choice” with regard to tracking. Apple states that the feature is “a simple matter of defending our users.”

“We believe that this is a simple matter of defending our users. Users should know when their data is collected and shared across apps and other websites – and they should have the option to allow it or not. App-tracking transparency in iOS 14 does not require Facebook to change its approach to tracking.” Users and create targeted ads, it simply requires giving users a choice.

Moreover, Apple confirms that the new tracking control features apply to all developers equally, including Apple itself. The company continues to indicate that advertising is still possible even with the new app tracking transparency feature, and the purpose is to give users more control over their data by requesting explicit consent.

Once available in 2021, the app’s tracking transparency feature can be accessed by opening the Settings app, then searching for the Privacy menu, and looking for the Tracking section. Here, users will be able to find out which apps require permission to track them and revoke or grant permission when necessary.

Users will also see a popup message when opening an app for the first time after this feature is rolled out. Users will see a notification of new apps in addition to the ones they already have on their device. This popup is where companies like Facebook can explain to users why they should enable tracking.

Finally, Apple notes that if it is notified of an app that is violating app store guidelines, including with regard to privacy and tracking, the developer will be required to address the issue or remove their app.

Apple also recently introduced new app privacy stickers on the app store, which require developers to disclose to users what data they collect and how they are used.

