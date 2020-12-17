The housing ban in Australia has called a “nightmare” to a human rights violation

Melbourne, Australia – The Sudden closing this summer An investigation found that out of nine public housing towers in Melbourne that left 3,000 people without food, adequate medication and access to clean air during the second wave of coronavirus in the city, they violated human rights laws.

the reportReleased on Thursday, the Ombudsman for the state of Victoria, whose capital is Melbourne, said residents were effectively placed under house arrest for 14 days in July without warning. The report said it deprived them of basic support, as well as access to activities such as outdoor exercise.

Deborah Glass, Victorian Ombudsman, wrote that the lockdown was “inconsistent with the human rights of the population, including their right to humane treatment when deprived of liberty.” The report recommended that the state government publicly apologize to the residents of the tower, as well as improve relationships and procedures in similar high-risk accommodations in the city so that they are more prepared for future disease outbreaks.

Although Australia wins globally eulogy For its success in slowing the spread of the coronavirus in the country, the report was a scathing rebuke of state officials’ decision to implement drastic measures on public housing residents, who said They felt trapped and traumatized Discrimination is suspected. Many described it as a “nightmare”.