The powerful storm system will drop more than a foot of snow in some parts of the Northeast

More than 70 million people were subjected to a warning or warning of a winter storm from North Georgia to Maine, covering Wednesday and Thursday.

Freezing rain fell in North Carolina on Wednesday morning and snow was gathering from Ohio to northern Virginia. However, the largest snowfall is expected to hit parts of the Central Atlantic and the Northeast from late in the morning until the afternoon and evening:

• Washington, DC: Expect less than 2 inches of snow on Wednesday, along with rain, sleet, and frost.

• Philadelphia: There will likely be 3 to 6 inches of snow on a Wednesday afternoon, with a mixture of rain and snow falling at night.

