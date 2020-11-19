Who will elect Mayor de Blasio? The future of New York City may mount an answer

As the presidential election consumed a large portion of New York City, the campaign for another critical race had already begun.

Several mayoral candidates made the pilgrimage to Richard Ravitch, asking for his support and advice on facing the city’s economic crisis. Mr. Ravitch, who helped save the city from bankruptcy in the 1970s, offered no endorsement, but Raymond J. McGuire, Executive Officer at Citigroup, The inner path appears.

Many mayoral aspirants are fighting labor leaders to support them, with one union commitment already: Scott M Stringer, the city superintendent, who got early approval from a union representing 45,000 retail workers.

Nearly a dozen Democratic candidates are set to compete in the mayoral primary elections in June, the free-to-all may be the city’s most important in a generation.