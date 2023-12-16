Antarctica: Three times the size of New York – A ship passes the largest iceberg

Broken iceberg A23a floats in the Antarctic Sea. It is three times the size of New York City, making it the largest iceberg in the world. British researchers happened to pass by and take samples.

In order to view embedded content, it is necessary to obtain your revocable consent to the transfer and processing of personal data, as providers of embedded content require this consent as third-party service providers. [In diesem Zusammenhang können auch Nutzungsprofile (u.a. auf Basis von Cookie-IDs) gebildet und angereichert werden, auch außerhalb des EWR]. By setting the switch to “On”, you agree to this (revocable at any time). This also includes your consent to the transfer of certain personal data to third countries, including the USA, in accordance with Article 49(1)(a) of the GDPR. You can find more information about this. You can revoke your consent at any time using the key and privacy at the bottom of the page.

Sciences Three times the size of New York Research ship passes the largest iceberg in the world

WIt so happened that scientists on board a British research ship sailed past the largest iceberg in the world. Researcher Laura Taylor said they took water samples on the sea surface along the path along which the A23a iceberg was moving. She said icebergs could provide nutrients to the sea, creating ecosystems.

A23a seen from ship ‘RRS Sir David Attenborough’ Source: AFP

The research ship RRS Sir David Attenborough is on its way to Antarctica for its first research mission. The trip is scheduled to last ten days and is part of a £9 million project. The British Antarctic Survey wants to contribute to a better understanding of how climate change will affect the Southern Ocean.

The journey across the iceberg is said to have occurred on Friday near the tip of the Antarctic Peninsula. Chief scientist Andrew Myers said the event was an “incredible stroke of luck.” The A23a glacier is three times the size of New York City and covers about 4,000 square kilometers.

Read also

A23a broke off the Filchner Ice Shelf in 1986, but remained stuck on the seafloor and remained in the Weddell Sea for many years. The movements were first noticed in 2020. According to the British Antarctic Survey, the iceberg has now broken off from the sea floor and is moving with ocean currents towards the South Georgia Archipelago under Antarctica in the South Atlantic Ocean.