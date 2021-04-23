Science – Wiesbaden – Federal Funding for New Buildings at Hessian Research Centers – Knowledge

Directly from the dpa news channel

Wiesbaden (dpa / lhe) – Research on epidemics, energy and climate impacts: Next year, three research centers in Hesse will receive an injection of millions of dollars from the federal government to build new buildings. As the Hesse State Department of Science in Wiesbaden announced, the Science Board recommended appropriate funding from federal funds on Friday. So a research construction project from Phillips University in Marburg, Justus Liebig University Giessen and Gisenheim University of Applied Sciences should be considered.

The planned new buildings are said to cost a total of around 140 million euros. After approval by the Joint Scientific Conference in July 2021, the federal and state governments will share these costs.

According to the information, the “Marburg Center for Epidemiology Preparedness” (MCEP) wants to “gain knowledge about the structure and function of dangerous viruses” in a new building costing about 42.1 million euros, thus creating the basis for the development of treatments. ”In Giessen, the“ Jicin Center for Electrochemical Research ”operates (GC-ElMaR) to promote battery research in a new building The planned research building is said to have cost around € 65.9 million.

In Geisenheim, at the Research Center for Sustainable and Adaptive Viticulture (VITA), the “system biological consequences of global warming in viticulture” and “climate adaptive strategies” should be examined. According to the information, the cost of the research building is about 32.6 million euros.

