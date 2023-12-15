Two types of foods for social anxiety

24vita spirit

from: Judith Brown

Anyone suffering from social anxiety should pay attention to their diet. Because some foods help relieve suffering.

Social phobia is an anxiety disorder also known as “pathological shyness.” Those affected have a distinct fear of being seen by others as awkward or strange, especially in social and performance situations. Social anxiety manifests itself, for example, through sweating, panic, facial flushing, rapid heartbeat, and shortness of breath. Patients with this condition are often treated with psychotropic medications or psychotherapy. Diet can support these treatments.

Psychological nutrition: There are two types of foods that can help treat social phobia

Social anxiety is usually treated with medication and psychotherapy. Proper nutrition can also help. © Photobohl/Imago

Social anxiety can have a significant impact on the lives of those affected as they tend to withdraw from social activities.

Social phobia is characterized by the fear of critical evaluation by others, even when such evaluation is not made, and involves irrationally exaggerated fears.

Those affected fear perceived wrongdoing, shameful behavior, negative attention and insults.

Mental illness manifests itself as uncertainty in daily life or in specific situations in which services must be provided.

Physical symptoms of social phobia include shaking hands, flushing, sweating, avoiding eye contact, rapid heartbeat, difficulty swallowing, increased urination, and diarrhea.

People with social anxiety can be treated with psychotherapy, medications, or a combination of both approaches, and perhaps with proper nutrition.

Research has shown that fermented foods such as yogurt or sauerkraut can help reduce social anxiety because they have positive effects on intestinal bacteria.

The connection between the gut and the psyche is emphasized, as gut hormones can influence anxiety and certain foods can have a positive effect on mental health.

A study of 700 college students showed that participants who ate more fermented foods had fewer symptoms of social phobia, especially those with a genetic predisposition.

These results give hope to those affected because they show that in addition to traditional treatments, nutrition can also have a positive impact on coping with social anxiety.

This article only contains general information about the health topic in question and is therefore not intended for self-diagnosis, treatment or medication. It does not, in any way, replace a visit to a doctor. Our editorial team is not permitted to answer individual questions about medical conditions.

The editor wrote this article and then used an AI language model to improve at her own discretion. All information has been carefully checked.