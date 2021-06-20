Menopause: Symptoms of menopause often go away on their own

Hot flashes and sweating: Many women are familiar with these typical symptoms of menopause. A study shows that symptoms often go away on their own.

Hot flashes, sweating, restlessness, and mood swings: Every woman experiences menopause and symptoms differently. Post menopause is not an easy time for most women.

The most effective treatment for these symptoms is hormone therapy, according to the Institute for Quality and Efficiency in Health Care Patient Information Portal. But even without treatment, symptoms in nearly all affected women subside over time and eventually go away on their own.

When does menopause begin?

On average, women get according to the gate gesundheitsinformation.de Her last verdict at age 51. If you haven’t had a period for twelve months, your last bleeding is likely to be amenorrhea. The duration of menopause varies, but is usually several years.

The most common symptoms during menopause are hot flashes and sweating. They occur in up to two thirds of women. Hot flashes can vary in severity. Each one usually lasts three minutes. According to gesunheitsinformation.de, it no longer occurs after about three to five years without treatment. dpa / AZ

