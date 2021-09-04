Another chip maker gives a bleak forecast

Still, not everyone can easily stock up on one of the coveted PS5 and Xbox Series X consoles. The PS5 and Xbox Series X have become a rare commodity due to speculators, who have been staying away from consoles since sales began and offering them expensive cash on consoles.

But not only exploiters, but also the lack of components required for consoles is annoying for manufacturers. Semiconductor chips in particular, incorporated into the current generation of controllers, are in great demand among electronics manufacturers and therefore difficult to obtain. Another chip maker has now stated that this will likely have an impact on PS5 and Xbox Series X for a long time to come.

Chip shortages are also expected for 2022

Opposite Bloomberg Chip maker Toshiba has confirmed that manufacturers of automobiles, consumer electronics and industrial machinery will have to deal with the shortage until the end of 2022. However, division chief Takeshi Kampuchi identifies the point in time at which an improvement can be expected:

“The supply of chips will remain very scarce until at least September next year. In some cases, customers may not be fully serviced by 2023.”

What is being done about it? Toshiba plans to invest about $ 545 million in increasing production of semiconductor chips until March 2024. Even then, the company wants to combat persistent shortages in the long term, for example by building new plants in order to increase production again.

You can find more news about the console shortage on GamePro:

Hard Times for PS5 and Xbox Series X

How likely is this prediction? Unfortunately, Toshiba confirms the predictions made by Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger. He also believes that the chip shortage will likely continue into 2023 and that fans will have to prepare for a long test of patience.

But there is hope: According to its own information, Sony has managed to secure many desirable semiconductor chips. This means that 14.8 million PS5 consoles will be produced this fiscal year and enough fans will be supplied. We will find out in March 2022 at the latest if it will work.

If you don’t want to rely on Sony data, you can always be on the safe side with the GamePro bar when buying a PS5. With the pointer, you won’t miss out on more new PS5 deals from major retailers like Amazon, Media Markt and Saturn.

What do you think of the bleak prospects?