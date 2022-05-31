Anniversary: ​​William and Kate miss Lillipet’s birthday

Prince William (39) and Duchess Kate (40) are likely missing on this special day. In the coming days, the crown will be honored in Great Britain: Queen Elizabeth II (96) celebrates the 70th anniversary of her accession to the throne. Even Prince Harry (37) and Duchess Meghan (40) are coming with their children Archie (3) and Libby Diana from the US. The little girl is going to celebrate her first birthday in England. But it’s unlikely that William and Kate will be there!

As part of the Loud Platinum Anniversary Welcome! Events planned across the country and countries of the United Kingdom. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are busy there, too – and they are due to travel to Cardiff, Wales, on Saturday. But this also means: It’s unlikely that William and Kate will be able to attend Lillipet’s birthday, which he will celebrate for the first time on Saturday.

Insiders already gave the opposite the sun She agrees that the Queen’s dates are arranged so that she can attend the birthday party. Because until now, the Queen has not been able to personally identify her granddaughter!

Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan with their children Archie and Lilibert

Duchess Kate and Prince William, March 2022

Duchess Meghan, Prince Harry and Queen Elizabeth II.

