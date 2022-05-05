Ancelotti on reaching the final: “I cannot thank the team enough”

Press ConferenceIt’s incredible. Real “Remontada” Madrid reached the UEFA Champions League Final. Once again, Blancos set fire to the Bernabeu and Manchester City end up empty-handed. “The most important thing was the psychological advantage,” said Carlo Ancelotti, who was also very grateful for his team’s performance and praised their fighting spirit: “They never give up.”







After Real Madrid – Manchester City: Carlo Ancelotti in…

… His team’s race to catch up again and their place in the final against Man City: “The world thought the game was lost. We gave everything. In these games you also need a little luck. The match was very competitive, but we kept our heads. The match was more complicated after the Manchester City goal, but we sacrificed ourselves, we were lucky and we had Energy. I think the changes helped us a lot. It was a strong match, we played well and tried to move forward. City did not play as usual because we tried to put pressure on them and it worked out well.”

… the phenomenon of catching up frequently: “Yes, something very unusual happened. That was a great night. We played against very strong teams, teams that were initially traded to win the Champions League: Chelsea, PSG, Manchester City and with the next Liverpool. To explain it, I don’t know. I think that’s happening. Through the players as well as through the fans. Those fans always push us, not only on the field but also outside, even days before matches. The weight of this shirt also plays a role once it’s worn by the players. It all has an effect.”

… the issue of being the only coach with four Champions League titles and facing Liverpool again: “The feeling I get is that I’m playing another final – playing for Liverpool against a team I’ve met several times: as a player in 1984 and as a manager. (with Milan) 2005, 2007 and now again. I lived in Liverpool for two years, for me it’s like a derby because I’m still linked to Everton.”

… the critical quality that keeps the team standing: “I think it’s because they never give up. This is something special. First of all we have to thank the players for what they do. I can’t thank them enough for what they do. Of course, the atmosphere and the ambiance play a role, but also the quality that he brings The players: Rodrygo (he goes)when he enters, he is able to score two goals, (Isa) Vallejo plays for only five minutes and wins all aerial duels. (Danny) Ceballos and (Marco) Asensio always sacrifices themselves. Nobody, really nobody thought Real Madrid would play the Champions League final this year. But we are here.”

… the question of whether this strong season of CL secured the future of Eduardo Camavinga, Fede Valverde, Rodrygo or Vinicius Jr: “I think so, but you also have to say (Luca) Modric, Toni Kroos and Casemiro played a great match in the first 70 minutes. We tried to push and we did it because of the great work these three guys did. The changes were made just to bring more energy into the field. With these players, Real Madrid’s future is guaranteed because the three will continue and alongside them we have other young players of high quality.”

…extension: “I think the mental aspect was the most important thing in overtime. If you turn the game around at the last minute, it makes sense that Manchester City would go into a mental slump. We gained more energy after Rodrygo’s second goal. All we had to do was defend well. And staying in control, we really have a psychological advantage.”

… Liverpool as a competitor in the final and coach Jurgen Klopp: “I know Jurgen very well, he is a great coach and I have met him many times. I have the utmost respect for him, his coaching staff and his team. It will be a great final with two teams with different characteristics. It will be a final between two very equal teams.”





