Boris Becker threatened with deportation to Germany

Boris Becker had to exchange his residence in the Wimbledon area of ​​London with a dungeon. If the British court had its way, the former tennis player would not return home even after being sentenced to prison.

Boris Becker is threatened with deportation from Great Britain. At least that is what the “Daily Mail” reported with reference to the legal situation in the United Kingdom.

Becker has been living in the Wimbledon area of ​​London since 2012, not far from the famous tennis facility that has won the Grand Slam three times. Although the city on the River Thames is the center of his life, Baker does not hold British citizenship. Thus, the former tennis player, like any other foreigner who has been in a British prison for more than twelve months, must be expelled from the country. Baker has to serve a two-and-a-half year prison sentence for delaying bankruptcy.

Baker will exceed minimum detention period

Since Baker will likely have to serve at least half of his sentence before he can file for early release, he will also be exceeding the twelve-month minimum detention period, which will be the basis for deportation.