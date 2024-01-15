Alexander Aamodt Kilde falls on the slope of the Lauberhorn in Wengen: the race director expresses his strong criticism of the FIS

“If you schedule three sprint races in three days on a selective downhill like in Wengen, you shouldn't be surprised if there are a lot of serious injuries,” added former coach Hermann Mayer, who saw the FIS as complicit.

FIS President Johan Elias denied blame that the federation was partly responsible for the numerous injuries due to its tight schedule. In his opinion, athletes can decide for themselves whether they want to start the race or skip it due to stress.

Hoefner warns of the consequences

Höffner could not understand these statements at all. “For a ski racer, winning the general classification is more important than success in the individual race. If a skier wants to win the downhill Crystal Ball or the Super-G Crystal Ball, he cannot afford to take breaks from competition,” the former ski racer explained the athletes' point of view.

From the point of view of the race director of the ski company Atomic, frequent falls could have serious consequences for the future of ski racing: “If parents see more and more violent falls on television broadcasts of ski races, at some point, they will.” They prevent their children from going to ski clubs and ski races,” the Austrian responded with concern.