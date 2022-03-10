Lily slalom in Flachau – surprised McGrath – Yule replaces Swiss national team as 3rd – Sport

substrate

1. Follow Lee McGrath (N) 1:52.51 minutes

2. Clement Noel (France) +0.29 seconds

3 – Daniel Yule (SUI) +0.64 seconds

The current winter’s ninth slalom race produced an eighth winner. And with Atle Lie McGrath up to the first winner. The 21-year-old Viking put it all on one card in the second round and conjured up a dream of running on ice in Flachau, as the slalom race in Zagreb, which was canceled in January, was replaced under the floodlights. So far, the Norwegian has been on the podium at the World Cup 3 times, the last time being at the end of January in the slalom in Schladming.

McGrath’s luck, as well as Daniel Yule, who climbed to the podium in third, was above all the misfortune of Johannes Strolls. A lead of about a second in the first half wasn’t enough for the Olympic gold medalist and Adelboden winner. The Austrian slipped to fourth place.

For the Valaisian Yule, 0.02sec later spoke of a podium finish, the third of the season for a Swiss specialist in slalom. The 29-year-old was thus able to exact revenge on the team’s behalf after their recent defeat at Garmisch with a collective failure in the second round. Between McGrath and Yule was the Frenchman Clément Noel.

Duel over a crystal ball: clutching is useless

In the discipline classification, the decision is made only in the confrontation at Savoy, presumably between his Norwegian teammates Henrik Kristoffersen and Lukas Brathen. Braathen, 21, failed to take the win by three balls. Kristofferson, the last two-time winner of Garmisch, was almost out of the race in the first round after a late foul (see next video). In the 28th place, he had just slipped into competition 2 and advanced to 16th in the wins.

Braathen went the other way: After the average seventh, he used the crowbar a lot and fell back to the fifteenth. He reduced his handicap by only one point and he still had a handicap of 48 points.

The other Swiss

10. Luca Erni +1.01.2019

17. Loic Millard +1.41

21- Ramon Zenhauser +1.89.009

22. Tanguy Nef +2.15

26. Marc Rochat +3.73

In the Swiss team, behind Yuli Luca Erni, he achieved his second best result in the winter of 2021/202. With a strong second performance, the Bernese player improved from 22nd to 10th, and the rest were defeated again because there was no confirmation in the final.

In his second World Cup appearance, Vadry Janutin couldn’t double up in the same refreshing style with which he debuted. 10 days ago at Garmisch-Partenkirchen, Bündner with starting number 56 reached the second round and then finished 17th for the best and at the same time the Swiss only counted score. The 22-year-old was 32nd in Flachau, roughly 9 milliseconds to decide with the top 30.

Goodbye

In the first round at Salzburgerland, Manfred Mölgg once again earned a big stage. Farewell to ski racing, 39-year-old South Tyrolean, who won three medals at the World Championships and the World Cup. Mölgg gave me goose bumps. Since the beginning of 2003, the evergreen technology has run a total of 329 World Cup races.

Here’s how to proceed

There are 6 men’s races left in the 2021/22 World Cup season, all of which will be broadcast live on SRF as usual. After next weekend’s giant double slalom in Kranjska Gora, each team will be given another chance at the World Cup Finals in Courchevel (16-20 March).