Alert, Carabinieri! This Lancia Aurelia is an Italian outlaw

We actually associate the so-called Outlaw mod with Porsche, but this stunning Lancia Aurelia, currently in Canepa, raises the question of what other cars have the potential to become outlaws.

Nowadays, Lancia is known for the extreme racing monsters of the late last century. But this Lancia Aurelia from 1954 proves that a Lancia model from any era can still make a splash. One of nine Lancia Aurelias restored and modified by Thornley Kelham, the full treatment of this dark blue torpedo required more than 5,000 hours of work. As you may have noticed, the roofline has been lowered by nearly three inches, and together with the bodywork and custom interior, they create a fine homage to the Bracco Aurelia race car.

The exterior design lives up to this inspiration, but what lies under the hood is just as exciting. Lancia is powered by a 2.8-liter V6 engine that generates 225 horsepower. There is no doubt that Aurelia is not only beautiful, but also fast. To us, this is a very desirable classic Italian car – just those ivory wheels and the signature stripe across the hood! If you think Porsche outlaws could use competitors, start with that Aurelia and get in touch with Canepa.

car show