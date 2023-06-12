Idea SP “Welcome” Albert Rusty would like direct train connections to London Will we soon be able to take the train from Basel directly to central London? Transport Minister Albert Rosti would find this “welcome” and would ask the SBB to provide feasible solutions. published May 15, 2023 at 1:29 pm

Transport Minister Albert Rosti will welcome a direct train link from Switzerland to London. However, there are still some obstacles. 20 minutes / Tadeo Cerletti “I am pleased that the Federal Council is taking the idea seriously and is demanding quick solutions from the SBB,” says South Sudan National Council member Matthias Aebischer. 20 minutes / Celia Naogler Will the Swiss soon be able to travel by train to Big Ben and royal events in London? 20 minutes / Celia Naogler Swiss Airlines and other airlines fly to London regularly. However, many airports are far from the city and flights pollute the climate. 20 minutes / Ella Celik

In principle, the Federal Council supports a direct train line from Switzerland to London.

This is what Transport Minister Albert Rosti wrote in response to a request from SB National Councilor Matthias Aebischer.

Aebisher is optimistic. In his talks with the Federal Council, he felt “a great deal of good will,” he said.

London is one The most popular travel destinations of the Swiss people. The UK capital can be reached in just over an hour’s journey. Just: most airports Away from the center, so the trip to Big Ben takes longer.

For this and climate protection reasons, the SP National advisor Matthias Aebischer recently called for the introduction of a direct train line from Basel. The left-wing politician estimated that the trip would take about five and a half hours.

Albert Rosti: “There is a possibility of a direct connection”

The Federal Council has now commented on this. Transport Secretary Albert Rosti (SVP) sympathizes with the idea. “The Federal Council would generally welcome a direct train link between Basel or Geneva and London,” he explains in his response.

The SBB is working on a study that should show possible solutions. This should not be completed until 2024. “Preliminary results from the SBB show that there is potential for a direct train connection between Switzerland and London,” reveals Rösti.

SP-Aebischer identifies “a lot of goodwill” in the Federal Council

“I am pleased that the Federal Council is taking the idea seriously and is demanding quick solutions from the SBB,” says the SP Aebischer man upon request. In his conversations with Albert Rosti, he “felt a great deal of good will to promote train trips abroad,” according to the Bernese National Council.

What Eibescher is missing is the commitment of the Federal Council of Foreign Railway Companies to insure contact with a disability guarantee. He is convinced that they may offer a connection in the near future.

The state government still sees problems in this area. There are currently no promising prospects for facilitating contact in negotiations with France or Great Britain. Because of this request of Aebischer, the Federal Council rejects the proposal.

Entry requirements challenges

Switzerland cannot influence decisions made by foreign companies. But if a foreign railway company cuts off the connection to London, it will be checked, Rösti promises. Still sees challenges with entry regulations and Eurotunnel’s fire protection requirements.

Eibescher is convinced that the general goodwill of the Federal Council will set things in motion: “I am optimistic that we shall soon be able to travel directly from Basel to London.”

Rosti’s predecessor, Simonetta Sommaruga (SP), had always fought for more train trips abroad. Now, of all people, Senior Vice President Representative Albert Rosti can do this during his tenure. However, his party need not worry that this will now become a turbo for public transport. Just on Thursday, Rosti and the Federal Council backed a motion to widen the A1 motorway to six lanes.

