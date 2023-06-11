Great Britain is in danger of failing in the energy transition

The Government of Great Britain has set itself ambitious goals for the energy transition. (Photo: via Reuters)

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak

London There is no heating law in Great Britain as there is in Germany. However, the energy transition away from fossil fuels has also become a divisive issue in the kingdom. The current impetus is the British government’s ambitious plan to replace the country’s dotted gas boilers with heat pumps. This should help make the kingdom carbon neutral by 2050.

The fact that the ruling conservatives are not shy about state-imposed quotas and penalties has now led to public outcry. By 2028, the government wants to install 600,000 heat pumps annually. Consumers are reluctant to convert given the £10,000 (€11,600) cost.

Although the government promotes exchanges of £5,000 per facility, the first three months of this year are According to the Organization for Standardization’s Microgeneration Certification Scheme (MCS), just under 9,000 gas boiler heat pumps have been replaced.

