King Charles is said to be “sad and confused” about Prince Harry

The Royal Zoff never ends…

King Charles III (74) was said to be “sad and confused” because of his son, Prince Harry (38).

Harry’s attacks on the royal family and institutions in the United Kingdom are said to have affected the monarch. A palace insider told The Sunday Times.

Prince Harry sued Mirror Group Newspapers in London, along with other plaintiffs. He accuses the company of spreading stories about him via phone hacks between 1996 and 2011. He had to testify in court last week.

In his testimony he considered the state of the press and government in England to be “at rock bottom”. Such statements violate the constitutional requirement that members of the royal family are “above politics.” Harry’s speech is intended to anger King Charles.

During his stay in his old homeland, the royal leaker did not meet either his father or his brother. Harry also shot Prince William (40) and his wife, Princess Kate (41), and Queen Camilla (75).

Harry has been living in California with his wife, Duchess Meghan, 41, and their two children since leaving Royal.