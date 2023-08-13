Against judicial reform – more mass protests in Israel – news

Posted on by Esmond Barker
  • For the 32nd day in a row, people demonstrated in Tel Aviv and other Israeli cities against Netanyahu’s judicial reform.
  • More than 10,000 reservists no longer report to duty in protest of the government’s actions.

Protesters march with flags and banners in Tel Aviv and other Israeli cities.

Keystone/Ohad Zwijenberg

Tens of thousands of people demonstrated again in the coastal city of Tel Aviv. It’s the thirty-second Saturday night in a row. They chanted “Democracy or Rebellion” over and over accompanied by horns and drums. According to Israeli media, 150 rallies are planned across the country, including in front of the homes of senior government officials.

Reservists don’t show up for duty

The military is now feeling the first effects: reservists have stayed away to protest the government’s actions, according to Israeli media. There are training problems – there are no coaches. More than 10,000 reservists have announced in the past few weeks that they will no longer appear in service. Unless the Judicial Reform Act is passed. The army warned that this could harm the army’s powers.

In September, the Supreme Court plans to hear petitions against the law. If the court collects it and the government does not accept it, Israel may face a national crisis.


