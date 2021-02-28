A unique find in Italy – the triumphal carriage with erotic pictures was discovered in Pompeii

According to preliminary results, the four-wheeled car from ancient times was used by the Roman elite for ceremonial events.

In the sunken city of Pompeii, archaeologists have discovered a unique triumphal chariot. Photo: Pompeii Archaeological Park (dpa / Keystone)

In the sunken city of Pompeii in southern Italy, archaeologists have discovered a unique triumphal chariot from antiquity. The archaeological park announced Saturday that the four-wheeled iron car is practically intact.

Experts stumbled upon the find at Villa Civita Juliana, north of the old city. On its side are decorations made of tin and bronze, which depict men and women in erotic scenes.

According to the researchers, this find is unique in Italy. According to preliminary results, the car was used by the Romanian elite for ceremonial events. So there was room for one or two people on it. The site on the grounds of the villa caused an uproar already in 2018 due to the discovery of the remains of three horses there.

Archaeologists have discovered the Victory Chariot: the ancient car was probably used for official occasions. Video: Agence France-Presse

Apparently, archaeologists alone weren’t aware of the value of this place, as thieves had made their way through tunnels to the excavation site to loot it, they said. This also caused damage. The attorney general’s office is investigating this case.

The Italian Minister of Culture was pleased with this latest discovery. “Pompeii continues to amaze us with its discoveries, so it will last for many years with 20 hectares still to be excavated,” Dario Franceschini said on Saturday. And recently, he caused a surprise with the appointment of German-Italian Gabriel Zouchtergel as director of the Antiquities Park. “A young director like Zuchtriegel will reinforce the commitment there,” he explained.

The ancient city of Pompeii is located at the foot of the volcano Vesuvius. During volcanic eruptions in AD 79, ash, mud, and lava buried the settlements and partially preserved the city. Pompeii was rediscovered in the 18th century. The archaeological site is one of the most popular tourist attractions in Italy and always contains exciting finds.

