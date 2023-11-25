After suspension from the German Football League – a stormy talent in the German League propels the U-17 team to the World Cup semi-finals

Homepage Sports soccer

Germany beat Spain in the quarter-finals of the U-17 World Cup. BVB talent Paris Bronner has made the decision.

Update from November 24, 2:45 p.m.: The German U-17 team defeated Spain 1-0 in the quarter-finals of the World Cup, thus reaching the semi-finals. Although Spain was the dominant team and had some good chances, the German defense succeeded in not conceding any goals. In addition to the strong performances by goalkeeper Max Schmidt and defender Eric da Silva Moreira, the success was ultimately due to collective struggle. In the semi-finals, Christian Wok’s side will face Argentina or defending champions Brazil on Tuesday (November 28, 9:30 a.m.).

Young talent Paris Broner – released to BVB, wins the World Cup

The decisive goal was scored by a player who has been making negative headlines recently. Paris Broner, BVB’s young hope, converted a penalty kick in the 64th minute which he then converted into the decisive goal. Ahead of the tournament, there was a lot of controversy surrounding the 17-year-old, who has been temporarily suspended from Borussia Dortmund. What exactly happened has not been made public. Professional coach Terzic, who recently invited Broner to training, spoke of an “incident.” However, after a meeting with sporting director Sebastian Kehl, youth boss Lars Ricken and Broner’s parents, Broner was pardoned and will return to searching for goals for the Under-19 team after the World Cup.

He became the winner of the match against Spain: BVB striker Paris Brunner © Picture Alliance / Achmad Ibrahim

First report for November 23: JAKARTA – The German U-17 national team defeated the USA in the round of 16 of the U-17 World Cup in Indonesia and will face Spain on Friday, November 24, 2023 at 9:30 am in Jakarta. We’ll show you where and how you can watch the match live on TV and in a live stream.

Germany vs Spain: U-17 World Cup quarter-final live on free TV?

The quarter-finals of the U-17 World Cup between Germany and Spain unfortunately will not be broadcast directly on free TV.

The television rights to the U-17 World Cup are owned by pay TV channel Sky and FIFA, among others.

Germany vs Spain: U-17 World Cup quarter-final broadcast live on Sky and FIFA

Pay TV channel Sky will broadcast the U-17 World Cup quarter-finals on Sky Sport News and in the SkyGo app.

The match broadcast begins Friday, November 24, 2023 at 9:20 am with preliminary reports. Kick-off sounds at 9:30 am.

To watch the game you need a Sky subscription.

You can also watch all matches from the U-17 World Cup FIFA live broadcast for free Looking at.

Germany vs Spain: Who will qualify for the quarter-finals?

Germany and Spain, the favorites to win the U-17 World Cup in Indonesia, will already meet in the quarter-finals. Spain topped the group with Mali, Uzbekistan and Canada with seven points from three matches and beat Japan 2-1 in the round of 16.

After the German U-17 team confidently progressed through the group stage with three wins, they followed it up with a 3-2 win over the USA in the round of 16. Christian Wouk’s team won the European Championship in the summer. They want to follow up with the next title in Indonesia.

The German national team is seeking to qualify for the semi-finals of the U-17 World Cup against Spain. © Imago/Xinhua

The U-17 national team: a collection of talent

While the German senior national team hit a new low on Tuesday in Vienna, the national under-17 powerhouse is hopeful of a successful future. In addition to captain Noah Darvić, who moved from Freiburg to FC Barcelona in the summer, there are other exciting talents in the squad.

For example, there are the wingers Charles Hermann of Borussia Dortmund, who scored a brilliant free-kick against the United States and has set up three goals so far, as well as Eric da Silva Moreira of FC St. Pauli, whose dynamism represents everything. The back team has a difficult task. There is also a real striker in the team, Hoffenheim’s Max Morstedt, who has already scored three goals. (my neighbour)