After a volcanic eruption: the situation in La Palma is very exciting

Look bleak on the volcanic island of La Palma. New images show how hot lava flows toward the sea, burying everything in its path. Houses, streets, swimming pools – everything was destroyed. Black smoke rising in the air.
Residents have been trying for days to get their belongings to safety. More than 6000 people have already been evacuated from the danger zone. The damage is likely to be severe. 200 at Todoc have already been destroyed, and another 500 are in danger.
Drone recordings from La Palma: Lava swallows pond after volcanic eruption(01:47)
Toxic gas danger
Lava flows have slowed recently and are still rolling at 200 meters per hour instead of 700 meters. But the danger has not yet been averted. Experts warn of toxic gases that can form once lava comes into contact with seawater.
The volcano in Cumbre Vieja in the south of the Canary Island, which erupted on Sunday for the first time in 50 years, gave people at least a little leeway, as the lava flows were advancing more and more slowly. And while the lava mass, several meters high, slid toward the sea at a speed of 700 meters per hour, it was only 200 meters on Wednesday. To date, at least 200 homes have been completely destroyed, and many homes have been severely damaged. (MAN/SDA)
