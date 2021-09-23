After a volcanic eruption: the situation in La Palma is very exciting

1/13 The situation in La Palma remains precarious.

12/13 The danger is not over yet.

13/13 The volcano erupted for the first time in 50 years.

Look bleak on the volcanic island of La Palma. New images show how hot lava flows toward the sea, burying everything in its path. Houses, streets, swimming pools – everything was destroyed. Black smoke rising in the air.

Residents have been trying for days to get their belongings to safety. More than 6000 people have already been evacuated from the danger zone. The damage is likely to be severe. 200 at Todoc have already been destroyed, and another 500 are in danger.

Drone recordings from La Palma: Lava swallows pond after volcanic eruption( 01:47 )

Toxic gas danger

Lava flows have slowed recently and are still rolling at 200 meters per hour instead of 700 meters. But the danger has not yet been averted. Experts warn of toxic gases that can form once lava comes into contact with seawater.