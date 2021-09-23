After a volcanic eruption: the situation in La Palma is very exciting

World

September 23, 2021
Look bleak on the volcanic island of La Palma. New images show how hot lava flows toward the sea, burying everything in its path. Houses, streets, swimming pools – everything was destroyed. Black smoke rising in the air.

Residents have been trying for days to get their belongings to safety. More than 6000 people have already been evacuated from the danger zone. The damage is likely to be severe. 200 at Todoc have already been destroyed, and another 500 are in danger.

