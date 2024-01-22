African Cup – Ivory Coast, the host, is in danger of being eliminated from the preliminary round – Sports

Ivory Coast have to worry about reaching the round of 16 in the Africa Cup of Nations.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken (second from right) watches the match in Abidjan alongside Ivory Coast Prime Minister Robert Bougere Mambe (far right).

Keystone/Andrew Caballero Reynolds



After a disastrous 4-0 defeat to Equatorial Guinea on Monday evening, Ivory Coast finished the preliminary round of Group A in only third place. Equatorial Guinea captain Emilio Nso scored two goals. He already has 5 goals in this tournament.

Group leaders Equatorial Guinea and Nigeria, who beat Guinea Bissau 1-0 at the same time, qualified for the next round. Ivory Coast must now hope to be one of the top 4 teams in third place after completing the other five groups in the preliminary round.

Then Jean-Louis Gasset's team will also advance to the round of 16 despite the meager return of 3 points (2: 5 goals). As early as 1984, when the country also hosted the Africa Cup of Nations, it was over after the preliminary round.



