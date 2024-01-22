January 23, 2024

African Cup – Ivory Coast, the host, is in danger of being eliminated from the preliminary round – Sports

Eileen Curry January 23, 2024 5 min read
African Cup – Host Ivory Coast is threatened with exit in the preliminary round – Sports – SRF


Skip to content

Some items on SRF.ch only work with JavaScript activated.


  1. Sports

  2. Football in general

  3. Current article

Contents

Ivory Coast have to worry about reaching the round of 16 in the Africa Cup of Nations.

legend:

High visit

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken (second from right) watches the match in Abidjan alongside Ivory Coast Prime Minister Robert Bougere Mambe (far right).

Keystone/Andrew Caballero Reynolds

After a disastrous 4-0 defeat to Equatorial Guinea on Monday evening, Ivory Coast finished the preliminary round of Group A in only third place. Equatorial Guinea captain Emilio Nso scored two goals. He already has 5 goals in this tournament.

Group leaders Equatorial Guinea and Nigeria, who beat Guinea Bissau 1-0 at the same time, qualified for the next round. Ivory Coast must now hope to be one of the top 4 teams in third place after completing the other five groups in the preliminary round.

Then Jean-Louis Gasset's team will also advance to the round of 16 despite the meager return of 3 points (2: 5 goals). As early as 1984, when the country also hosted the Africa Cup of Nations, it was over after the preliminary round.


  1. Sports

  2. Football in general

  3. Current article

Scroll left


Scroll to the right



See also  New President of the International Union for Migration - Tardev elected to replace Vasel - Sport

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

3 min read

No promotion this season – Schlaepfer: “We will always participate from now on” – Sport

January 22, 2024 Eileen Curry
5 min read

Spengler Catigny Cup Group – After defeat in 2022: Will Team Canada respond? – Sports

January 22, 2024 Eileen Curry
2 min read

Current National League – Kloten also wins the second derby – Langnau wins thanks to two shorthands – Sports

January 22, 2024 Eileen Curry

You may have missed

5 min read

African Cup – Ivory Coast, the host, is in danger of being eliminated from the preliminary round – Sports

January 23, 2024 Eileen Curry
2 min read

5 risk factors you should avoid

January 23, 2024 Faye Stephens
1 min read

Huawei says goodbye to Android: HarmonyOS NEXT is here!

January 23, 2024 Gilbert Cox
1 min read

Understanding the Rwanda-UK Asylum Agreement – Thread website

January 23, 2024 Jordan Lambert