Aero News: Caledonia Mining Company: Announcement of relevant changes to a major shareholder

IRW-PRESS: Caledonia Mining Company: Announcement of relevant changes to a major shareholder

November 22, 2023: Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc (Caledonia or the Company – https://www.commodity-tv.com/ondemand/companies/profile/caledonia-mining-corporation-plc/) (NYSE AMERICAN: CMCL; AIM: Announces CMCL Corporation (VFEX: CMCL) stated that on November 21, 2023, the Company received notice from BlackRock, Inc. That BlackRock, Inc. has met the relevant change notice threshold (as defined in.) on 20 November 2023, the AIM Rules for Companies ).

A copy of the notification can be found below.

TR-1: Standard form for reporting significant property

Notification of significant holdings (sent to the relevant issuer and, if applicable, to the FSA in Microsoft Word format)

1 a. Identity of the issuer or primary issuer CALEDONIA MINING PLC

Existing shares, linked to voting rights

Sendi:

1 b. Please indicate if the issuer is an issuer outside the UK (please tick if possible).

One

×)

Source outside the UK

2. Reason for notification (please mark an X on the relevant field or fields)

Acquiring or selling voting rights

Acquisition or sale of financial instruments

An event that changes the distribution of voting rights

Other (please specify)3:

3. Information about the person required to provide information

The name is BlackRock

City and country of registered office (if applicable) Wilmington, DE, USA

4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)v

family name

City and country of registered office (if applicable)

5. Date of exceeding or reaching the sixth limit: 11/20/2023

6. Date the source announced the matter (day/month/year): 11/21/2023

7. The total number of positions held by the person(s) subject to the reporting requirements

% of shares % of voting rights by total in % (8.A + total number

Voting rights associated with financial instruments 8.b) Voting rights

(Total 8. (Total 8.B1 + 8.B2) Exporters (8.A +)

A) 8. B) Seventh

The resulting position is at 2.71% 2.02% 4.73% 908,303

The day that

The threshold has been exceeded

Or achieve it

had become

Previous position 3.92% 0.69% 4.62%

notice

(if

suitable)

8. Announcing the details of the situation resulting from the day the threshold was exceeded or reached

He became the eighth

A: Voting rights associated with shares

Class/type of shares Number of voting rights Six% of voting rights

ISIN code (if applicable)

Direct Indirect Direct Indirect

(DTR5.1) (DTR5.2.1) (DTR5.1) (DTR5.2.1)

JE00BF0XVB15 520,314 2.71%

Between- 520,314 2.71%

Total 8.A

B1: Financial instruments in accordance with DTR5.3.1R (1) (a)

Type of financial instrument Expiry date Exercise/conversion periodxi Number of voting rights, percentage of voting rights

x can be purchased if

The tool is practiced/

Convert it

Become.

Securities lending business No information No information 295,960 1.54%

Between- 295,960 1.54%

Total 8.B1

B2: Financial instruments with similar economic impact according to DTR5.3.1R(1)(b)

Type of expiration date Actual settlement of exercise/conversion Number % of voting rights

Financial instrumentsperiodxi or voting rights

Cash settlement

CFDs Not mentioned Not mentioned Cash 92,029 0.47%

Between- 92,029 0.47%

Total 8.B.2

9. Information about the person to be reported (please mark “X” in the relevant field)

Persons subject to the reporting obligation are not under the control of any natural person or legal entity and

It does not control other companies that have a direct or indirect interest in the (underlying) issuer.

Holdxiii

The entire chain of controlled companies through which voting rights and/or financial instruments are effectively held, X

Starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity xiv (please add if necessary

Additional lines

Added) xiv

State xv% of voting rights if it is % of voting rights together if they are equal

The reportable limit for financial instruments is equal to or higher than

Conform to this reportable limit or reportable limit

exceeds or exceeds this

More than

BlackRock Company

Trident Merger, LLC

blackrock investment management,

LLC

BlackRock Company

BlackRock Holdco II, Inc.

blackrock financial management,

a company.

BlackRock Holdco IV, LLC

BlackRock Holdco 6, LLC

BlackRock Delaware Holdings Inc

BlackRock Institutional

Company, national

organized

BlackRock Company

BlackRock Holdco II, Inc.

blackrock financial management,

a company.

BlackRock Holdco IV, LLC

BlackRock Holdco 6, LLC

BlackRock Delaware Holdings Inc

BlackRock Fund Advisors

BlackRock Company

BlackRock Holdco II, Inc.

blackrock financial management,

a company.

BlackRock Company

BlackRock Holdco II, Inc.

blackrock financial management,

a company.

BlackRock Capital Holdings

BlackRock Consulting, LLC

10. If voting by proxy, please provide the following:

Name of the authorized representative

The number and percentage of voting rights held

The date until which voting rights are retained

11. Additional informationxvi

BlackRock Regulatory Threshold Reporting Team

Janna Blumenstein

02077433650

Performance venue: 12 Throgmorton Street, London, EC2N 2DL, United Kingdom

Completion date: November 21, 2023

The source language (usually English) in which the original text is published is the official, authorized and legally valid version. This translation has been included for better understanding. The German version can be shortened or summarized. No responsibility or liability is assumed for the content, correctness, suitability or accuracy of this translation. From the translator’s point of view, the message does not represent a recommendation to buy or sell! Please note the original message in English on www.sedarplus.ca, www.sec.gov, www.asx.com.au/ or on the company website!

The original message can be found in English at the following link:

https://www.irw-press.at/press_html.aspx?messageID=72737

You can find the translated message at the following link:

https://www.irw-press.at/press_html.aspx?messageID=72737&tr=1

