Aero News: Caledonia Mining Company: Announcement of relevant changes to a major shareholder

IRW-PRESS: Caledonia Mining Company: Announcement of relevant changes to a major shareholder
November 22, 2023: Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc (Caledonia or the Company – https://www.commodity-tv.com/ondemand/companies/profile/caledonia-mining-corporation-plc/) (NYSE AMERICAN: CMCL; AIM: Announces CMCL Corporation (VFEX: CMCL) stated that on November 21, 2023, the Company received notice from BlackRock, Inc. That BlackRock, Inc. has met the relevant change notice threshold (as defined in.) on 20 November 2023, the AIM Rules for Companies ).
A copy of the notification can be found below.
Requests:
Caledonia Mining Company
Mark Learmonth Tel: +44 1534 679 800
Camilla Horsfall Tel: +44 7817 841 793
Cavendish Capital Markets Limited (Nomad and Joint Broker)
Adrian Haden Tel: +44 207 397 1965
Pearl Kelly Tel: +44 131 220 9775
Liberum Capital Limited (joint broker)
Scott Matheson/Ken Collings Tel: +44 20 3100 2000
Blethray Financial PR (UK)
Tim Blythe/Megan Ray Tel: +44 207 138 3204
3PPB (Financial Public Relations, North America)
Patrick Chidley Tel: +1 917 991 7701
Paul Durham Tel: +1 203 940 2538
Public Relations (Zimbabwe)
Debra McKinda Tel: +263 77802131
IH Securities (Private) Limited (VFEX Sponsor – Zimbabwe)
Lloyd Mlotshwa Phone: +263 (242) 745 119/33/39
in Europe:
Swiss Resource Capital AG
Jochen Steiger and Mark Olinger
www.resource-capital.ch
TR-1: Standard form for reporting significant property
Notification of significant holdings (sent to the relevant issuer and, if applicable, to the FSA in Microsoft Word format)
1 a. Identity of the issuer or primary issuer CALEDONIA MINING PLC
Existing shares, linked to voting rights
Sendi:
1 b. Please indicate if the issuer is an issuer outside the UK (please tick if possible).
One
×)
Source outside the UK
2. Reason for notification (please mark an X on the relevant field or fields)
Acquiring or selling voting rights
Acquisition or sale of financial instruments
An event that changes the distribution of voting rights
Other (please specify)3:
3. Information about the person required to provide information
The name is BlackRock
City and country of registered office (if applicable) Wilmington, DE, USA
4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)v
family name
City and country of registered office (if applicable)
5. Date of exceeding or reaching the sixth limit: 11/20/2023
6. Date the source announced the matter (day/month/year): 11/21/2023
7. The total number of positions held by the person(s) subject to the reporting requirements
% of shares % of voting rights by total in % (8.A + total number
Voting rights associated with financial instruments 8.b) Voting rights
(Total 8. (Total 8.B1 + 8.B2) Exporters (8.A +)
A) 8. B) Seventh
The resulting position is at 2.71% 2.02% 4.73% 908,303
The day that
The threshold has been exceeded
Or achieve it
had become
Previous position 3.92% 0.69% 4.62%
notice
(if
suitable)
8. Announcing the details of the situation resulting from the day the threshold was exceeded or reached
He became the eighth
A: Voting rights associated with shares
Class/type of shares Number of voting rights Six% of voting rights
ISIN code (if applicable)
Direct Indirect Direct Indirect
(DTR5.1) (DTR5.2.1) (DTR5.1) (DTR5.2.1)
JE00BF0XVB15 520,314 2.71%
Between- 520,314 2.71%
Total 8.A
B1: Financial instruments in accordance with DTR5.3.1R (1) (a)
Type of financial instrument Expiry date Exercise/conversion periodxi Number of voting rights, percentage of voting rights
x can be purchased if
The tool is practiced/
Convert it
Become.
Securities lending business No information No information 295,960 1.54%
Between- 295,960 1.54%
Total 8.B1
B2: Financial instruments with similar economic impact according to DTR5.3.1R(1)(b)
Type of expiration date Actual settlement of exercise/conversion Number % of voting rights
Financial instrumentsperiodxi or voting rights
Cash settlement
CFDs Not mentioned Not mentioned Cash 92,029 0.47%
Between- 92,029 0.47%
Total 8.B.2
9. Information about the person to be reported (please mark “X” in the relevant field)
Persons subject to the reporting obligation are not under the control of any natural person or legal entity and
It does not control other companies that have a direct or indirect interest in the (underlying) issuer.
Holdxiii
The entire chain of controlled companies through which voting rights and/or financial instruments are effectively held, X
Starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity xiv (please add if necessary
Additional lines
Added) xiv
State xv% of voting rights if it is % of voting rights together if they are equal
The reportable limit for financial instruments is equal to or higher than
Conform to this reportable limit or reportable limit
exceeds or exceeds this
More than
BlackRock Company
Trident Merger, LLC
blackrock investment management,
LLC
BlackRock Company
BlackRock Holdco II, Inc.
blackrock financial management,
a company.
BlackRock Holdco IV, LLC
BlackRock Holdco 6, LLC
BlackRock Delaware Holdings Inc
BlackRock Institutional
Company, national
organized
BlackRock Company
BlackRock Holdco II, Inc.
blackrock financial management,
a company.
BlackRock Holdco IV, LLC
BlackRock Holdco 6, LLC
BlackRock Delaware Holdings Inc
BlackRock Fund Advisors
BlackRock Company
BlackRock Holdco II, Inc.
blackrock financial management,
a company.
BlackRock Company
BlackRock Holdco II, Inc.
blackrock financial management,
a company.
BlackRock Capital Holdings
BlackRock Consulting, LLC
10. If voting by proxy, please provide the following:
Name of the authorized representative
The number and percentage of voting rights held
The date until which voting rights are retained
11. Additional informationxvi
BlackRock Regulatory Threshold Reporting Team
Janna Blumenstein
02077433650
Performance venue: 12 Throgmorton Street, London, EC2N 2DL, United Kingdom
Completion date: November 21, 2023
The source language (usually English) in which the original text is published is the official, authorized and legally valid version. This translation has been included for better understanding. The German version can be shortened or summarized. No responsibility or liability is assumed for the content, correctness, suitability or accuracy of this translation. From the translator’s point of view, the message does not represent a recommendation to buy or sell! Please note the original message in English on www.sedarplus.ca, www.sec.gov, www.asx.com.au/ or on the company website!
The original message can be found in English at the following link:
https://www.irw-press.at/press_html.aspx?messageID=72737
You can find the translated message at the following link:
https://www.irw-press.at/press_html.aspx?messageID=72737&tr=1
