November 22, 2023: Caledonia Mining Company PLC (“Caledonia” or the “Company” – https://www.commodity-tv.com/ondemand/companies/profile/caledonia-mining-corporation-plc/) announces that on November 21, 2023, the Company received notice from BlackRock, Inc. That on November 20, 2023, BlackRock, Inc. Relevant change notice threshold (as defined in the Company’s AIM Rules).

A copy of the notification can be found below.

Caledonia Mining Company

Mark Learmonth

Camilla Horsfall Tel: +44 1534 679 800

Tel: +44 7817 841 793 Cavendish Capital Markets Limited (Bedouin And the common mediator)

Adrian Haden

Pearl Kelly Tel: +44 207 397 1965

Tel: +44 131 220 9775 Liberum Capital Limited (Common mediator)

Scott Matheson/Ken Collings Tel: +44 20 3100 2000 Blythe Ray Financial public relations (United kingdom)

Tim Blythe/Megan Ray Tel: +44 207 138 3204 3PPB( Financial public relationsnorth america)

Patrick Chidley

Paul Durham Tel: +1 917 991 7701

Tel: +1 203 940 2538 Public Relations (Zimbabwe)

Debra McKenda Tel: +263 77802131 IH Securities (Private) Limited (VFEX Sponsor – Zimbabwe)

Lloyd Mlotshwa in Europe:

Swiss Resource Capital AG

Jochen Steiger and Mark Olinger

[email protected]

www.resource-capital.ch Tel: +263 (242) 745 119/33/39

Notification of important investments (Sent to the relevant issuer and, if applicable, to the FSA in Microsoft Word format)i 1 a. The identity of the issuer or primary issuer of the existing shares to which the voting rights are attachedsecondly: CALEDONIA MINING COMPANY LIMITED 1 b. Please indicate whether the issuer is an issuer outside the UK (Please mark “X” if necessary) Source outside the UK X 2. Reason for notification (Please mark the relevant field or fields with an ‘X’) See also Fox News splits TV host and Trump supporter Lou Dobbs after filing billions of dollars in lawsuits Acquiring or selling voting rights X Acquisition or sale of financial instruments An event that changes the distribution of voting rights Other (please specify)3: 3. Information about the person required to provide informationFourthly family name BlackRock Company City and country of registered office (if applicable) Wilmington, DE, USA 4. Full name of shareholder(s) (If different from 3.)v family name City and country of registered office (if applicable) 5. The date on which the threshold was exceeded or reachedVI: 11/20/2023 6. Date the issuer reported the matter (dd/mm/yyyy): 11/21/2023 7. The total number of positions held by the person(s) subject to the reporting requirements Proportion of voting rights attached to shares (total 8.a) % of voting rights through financial instruments

(Total 8.b1 + 8.b2) In general, either by % (8.A + 8.B) Total number of voting rights of the issuer (8.a + 8.b)vii The resulting position on the day the threshold was exceeded or reached 2.71% 2.02% 4.73% 908,303 Location of previous notification (if

suitable) 3.92% 0.69% 4.62%

9. Information about the person to be reported (Please mark “X” in the appropriate field) Persons subject to the reporting obligation are not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and do not control other companies that directly or indirectly own an interest in the (underlying) issuerxiii complete A chain of controlled entities through which voting rights and/or financial instruments are effectively held, starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity xiv (please add additional lines if necessary) xiv See also The word Cypher also adorns mailboxes: this is what King Charles' monogram looks like X family name Fifteenth The percentage of voting rights if it meets or exceeds the minimum required to be reported The percentage of voting rights through financial instruments if it meets or exceeds the minimum required to be reported Sum of both if equal to or greater than the reported threshold BlackRock Company Trident Merger, LLC BlackRock Investment Management, LLC BlackRock Company BlackRock Holdco II, Inc. BlackRock Financial Management, Inc BlackRock Holdco IV, LLC BlackRock Holdco 6, LLC BlackRock Delaware Holdings Inc BlackRock Institutional Corporation, National Association BlackRock Company BlackRock Holdco II, Inc. BlackRock Financial Management, Inc BlackRock Holdco IV, LLC BlackRock Holdco 6, LLC BlackRock Delaware Holdings Inc BlackRock Fund Advisors BlackRock Company BlackRock Holdco II, Inc. BlackRock Financial Management, Inc BlackRock Company BlackRock Holdco II, Inc. BlackRock Financial Management, Inc BlackRock Capital Holdings BlackRock Consulting, LLC 10. If voting by proxy, please provide the following: Name of the authorized representative The number and percentage of voting rights held The date until which voting rights are retained 11. additional informationsixteen BlackRock Regulatory Threshold Reporting Team Janna Blumenstein 02077433650

A place of loyalty 12 Throgmorton Street, London, EC2N 2DL, United Kingdom Fulfillment date November 21, 2023

The source language (usually English) in which the original text is published is the official, authorized and legally valid version. This translation has been included for better understanding. The German version can be shortened or summarized. No responsibility or liability is assumed for the content, correctness, suitability or accuracy of this translation. From the translator’s point of view, the message does not represent a recommendation to buy or sell! Please note the original English message www.sedarplus.ca, www.sec.gov, www.asx.com.au/ Or on the company’s website!

“Alcohol buff. Troublemaker. Introvert. Student. Social media lover. Web ninja. Bacon fan. Reader.”