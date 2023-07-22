Admiral Francesetti – Biden wants first woman to lead US Navy

from Euronews with DBA, AB

If the Senate approves the nomination, Francesetti will become the first woman in U.S. history to hold that position.

President Joe Biden wants to appoint a woman to head the US Navy for the first time in US history. The White House announced on Friday that Biden had nominated Lisa Franchetti to lead the US Navy.

If confirmed by the Senate, the 59-year-old would be the first woman to fill the position and the first female member of the U.S. military’s Joint Chiefs of Staff, officials said. He is currently deputy to current Navy Chief Michael Gilday, who is retiring soon.

Praise from Biden

In a statement Friday, Biden underscored the historic significance of his election, saying, “Admiral Franchetti has demonstrated extensive operational and political expertise throughout his career.”

Several U.S. officials said last month that Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin recommended that Biden nominate Admiral Samuel Paparoum, the current commander of the Navy’s Pacific Fleet. Instead, Biden is now appointing Paparo to head the US Indo-Pacific Command.

Siege by Senator

However, Republican Tommy Tuberville, one of the senators in the chamber of Congress, has long blocked hundreds of military appointments in protest of a Defense Department rule that would have allowed military members to receive certain benefits if they had an abortion.

The White House has criticized Tuberville’s blockade as “misguided” and “dangerous” to national security. In the US Senate, many formal procedures require unanimity. Therefore, even a single member of the Senate can stop certain processes.