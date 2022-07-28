Abuse: Canada seeks extradition of French priest

The Canadian government has confirmed a request to extradite a Catholic priest to France. According to media reports, on Wednesday (local time) Justice Minister David Lametty said France had been asked to extradite the cleric. He worked in Nunavut, northern Canada from the early 1960s until 1993. He has been accused of raping her 47 years ago.

Canadian authorities also confirmed the new charges, which is why there is a nationwide arrest warrant against the cleric. During a visit to Rome in the spring, Inuit representatives asked the pope to urge the priest to voluntarily go to Canada to face the charges. If he doesn’t, the Pope can ask France to hand him over.

A topic on the brink of the Pope’s visit



During the current Pope’s visit to Canada, the case has been repeatedly mentioned in the media. Since Sunday evening, Francis has embarked on a self-proclaimed “pilgrimage of penitence” to apologize for the guilt of Christians who participated in the forced assimilation and denial of rights to indigenous peoples. Among other things, it was about sexual abuse, the priest in question was accused of.

Justice Minister Lametty said France responded to the extradition request, but first asked for more information. In addition, Lametty pointed out that such intergovernmental applications are usually conducted in secret. Due to huge public interest, he has now confirmed the process. (KNA)