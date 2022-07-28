Results & Report from AEW “DARK: Elevation #74” Worcester, Massachusetts, USA on 07/27/2022 (First aired: 08/01/2022)

All Elite Wrestling “Dark: Elevation #74” (Taping: 07/27/2022)
Venue: DCU Arena in Worcester, Massachusetts, USA
First Air: August 01, 2022
Attendance: About 6,100
Ahead of this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite: Fight for the Fallen 2022, several matches were once again booked for the new episode of AEW DARK: Elevation at the DCU Arena in Worcester, Massachusetts, USA. These matches will be broadcast exclusively on YouTube from 01:00 pm German time from Monday to Tuesday. For this edition of AEW DARK: Elevation, Mark Henry, Excalibur and Caprice Coleman sit in the announce booth with Tasha Gonzalez as the ring announcer, announcing the wrestlers for the first match of the night…
1. Competition
Singles match
Julia Hart won by submission against LMK.
2. Competition
Singles match
Lila Gray defeated JC by pinfall after a knee attack.
3. Competition
Eight man tag team match
The Factory (Aaron Solo, Anthony Okoko, Nick Komorodo & QT Marshall) defeated The Shook Crew (Bobby Orlando & Bryce Donovan), PRG & TUG Cooper.
4. Competition
Eight man tag team match
Angelico, The Butcher, The Blade & Private Party (Mark Gwen & Isiah Cassidy) defeated The Waves & Curls (Jaylen Brandin & Trayvon Jordan), Julio Cruz, Victor Chase & Joey Ace.
5. Competition
Singles match
Athena Christina won against Mary.
6. Competition
Singles match
Cole Carter defeated Serpentigo (w/ Luthor) by pinfall after a 450 splash.
7. Competition
Six Women Tag Team Match
Hikaru Shida, Willow Nightingale & Tony Storm defeated Amy Sakura, Nyla Rose & Marina Shafir (w/ Vickie Guerrero).
