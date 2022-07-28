Results & Report from AEW “DARK: Elevation #74” Worcester, Massachusetts, USA on 07/27/2022 (First aired: 08/01/2022)

All Elite Wrestling “Dark: Elevation #74” (Taping: 07/27/2022)

Venue: DCU Arena in Worcester, Massachusetts, USA

First Air: August 01, 2022

Attendance: About 6,100

Ahead of this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite: Fight for the Fallen 2022, several matches were once again booked for the new episode of AEW DARK: Elevation at the DCU Arena in Worcester, Massachusetts, USA. These matches will be broadcast exclusively on YouTube from 01:00 pm German time from Monday to Tuesday. For this edition of AEW DARK: Elevation, Mark Henry, Excalibur and Caprice Coleman sit in the announce booth with Tasha Gonzalez as the ring announcer, announcing the wrestlers for the first match of the night…

1. Competition

Singles match

Julia Hart won by submission against LMK.

2. Competition

Singles match

Lila Gray defeated JC by pinfall after a knee attack.

3. Competition

Eight man tag team match

The Factory (Aaron Solo, Anthony Okoko, Nick Komorodo & QT Marshall) defeated The Shook Crew (Bobby Orlando & Bryce Donovan), PRG & TUG Cooper.

4. Competition

Eight man tag team match

Angelico, The Butcher, The Blade & Private Party (Mark Gwen & Isiah Cassidy) defeated The Waves & Curls (Jaylen Brandin & Trayvon Jordan), Julio Cruz, Victor Chase & Joey Ace.

5. Competition

Singles match

Athena Christina won against Mary.

6. Competition

Singles match

Cole Carter defeated Serpentigo (w/ Luthor) by pinfall after a 450 splash.

7. Competition

Six Women Tag Team Match

Hikaru Shida, Willow Nightingale & Tony Storm defeated Amy Sakura, Nyla Rose & Marina Shafir (w/ Vickie Guerrero).

