A new supercontinent may make the Pacific Ocean disappear

The basics in a nutshell Scientists expect the formation of a new supercontinent – either in the far north or in the equatorial region.

The new continent by name Amasya It could be in the north.

The continent could be in the equatorial region Eureka Form.

Will there be a new continent? Scientists believe this is possible, because about 250 million years ago there was only one supercontinent on Earth that united all the land masses, National Geographic wrote. It was called the continent at that time Pangea It fell into pieces about 200 million years ago, giving rise to today’s continents and three oceans.

As the researchers describe, the continental plates move towards each other very slowly, as the website “futurzone.de” wrote. In less than 300 million years, a new supercontinent with that name could appear Amasya Form. However, the Pacific Ocean will be displaced for this purpose. Scientists understand that this is the so-called supercontinent cycle.

Quan Huang, a geophysicist at Curtin University in Australia and lead author of a study published in the journal National Science Review, describes this phenomenon this way: “For the past two billion years, the Earth’s continents have been colliding every 600 million years, clumping together to form.” It forms a supercontinent.”

How can Earth’s plates move?

According to the researchers, North and South America will continue to drift west, where they will collide with Asia and Australia. The continent of Antarctica moves north and joins the remaining land masses. According to the team’s model, this will become a new supercontinent Amasya arise. This will happen in about 200 million years.

Michael Way of NASA’s Goddard Institute for Space Studies and his colleagues also investigated the formation of a supercontinent using geophysical simulations, scinexx.de reports. The team uncovered another possibility for the formation of a new supercontinent. In the second scenario, the supercontinent will form in about 250 million years. this Eureka The baptized land mass includes almost all of today’s continents. It is located in the equatorial region of the Earth.

Consequences of the new supercontinent

The formation of a new supercontinent would have serious consequences for ecosystems and the environment, researchers describe. “The Earth as we know it will change radically if… Amasya Forms. “Sea levels are likely to fall, and the interior of the supercontinent will be extremely dry, with large daily temperature fluctuations,” said geogeologist Cheng Xiang Li, co-author of the study led by Quan Huang.

Is the supercontinent? Eureka If it did arise, the massive landmass at the equator would absorb much of the sunlight and heat up accordingly. Since there would be no polar landmasses in this scenario, the albedo at high latitudes would also be lower. Together, average global temperatures could rise by about three degrees, Michael Way’s team predicts.