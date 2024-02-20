February 21, 2024

FSR 3 with frame generation released for everyone with update 1.9.67

Gilbert Cox February 21, 2024 3 min read

Specifically because the space role-playing game Starfield is a title created as part of an exclusive technology partnership between Bethesda and AMD, previously missing support for the latest AMD FidelityFX Supersolution (“FSR”) 3 upscaling technology AMD Fluid Motion Frames (“AFMF”) caused Lots of misunderstandings regarding his average image calculation, but now the wait is finally over.

AMD announces the availability of FSR 3

After recent updates, such as the recent beta update, which made FSR 3 with AFMF available in the Starfield beta, were announced via Bethesda, AMD has now made a point and announced the availability of FSR 3 in the same final build that was announced.

