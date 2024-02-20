FSR 3 with frame generation released for everyone with update 1.9.67

Specifically because the space role-playing game Starfield is a title created as part of an exclusive technology partnership between Bethesda and AMD, previously missing support for the latest AMD FidelityFX Supersolution (“FSR”) 3 upscaling technology AMD Fluid Motion Frames (“AFMF”) caused Lots of misunderstandings regarding his average image calculation, but now the wait is finally over.

AMD announces the availability of FSR 3

After recent updates, such as the recent beta update, which made FSR 3 with AFMF available in the Starfield beta, were announced via Bethesda, AMD has now made a point and announced the availability of FSR 3 in the same final build that was announced.

Recommended editorial content Here you will find external content from [PLATTFORM] . To protect your personal data, external integrations will only be displayed if you confirm this by clicking “Load all external content”: Download all external content I agree to display external content to me. This means that personal data is transferred to external platforms. Read more about our privacy policy.

This also ends a wait of several months, which was not particularly commendable for AMD and Bethesda, which developed the space role-playing game in exclusive collaboration at the time, which caused a lot of spite and ridicule from observers, gamers and gamers. He presses. In terms of performance, the FSR 3 is certainly impressive, as the relevant benchmarks have already proven.

Upgrade: FSR 3 clearly outperforms DLSS 3 on the Geforce RTX 4090 in Starfield, but [UPDATE] AMD's FSR 3 clearly outperforms DLSS 3 with framerate generation on the Geforce RTX 4090 in Starfield, but performance is only one side of the coin. See also Apple says iPad mini jelly swipe problem is normal

When it comes to image quality, Nvidia's Deep Learning Super Sampling technology is still clearly ahead thanks to its superior AI and algorithm support, though FSR 3 can at least beat the game's built-in TAA (“Temporal Anti-Aliasing”) Where quality. , such as PCGH can determine.

The performance cost of the FSR 3 Native Mode is definitely worth it compared to the TAA, and it sounds much better. The fact that DLAA works almost as well as TAA (and sounds much better) is always interesting, but it's explainable because Tensor Cores help with that. The scaling of DLSS FG is much weaker than that of FSR FG. – Raphael Futter, PCGH –

Especially when it comes to scaling frame generation, FSR 3 currently seems to be slightly ahead of DLSS 3 in some games.

Supports Starfield FSR 3 with frame generation

Having supported Nvidia's rival DLSS 3 technology with framerate generation since November 2023, the AMD development team has now announced that today's update 1.9.67 (“Release notes“) also finally made FSR 3 usable with Fluid Motion Frames in Starfield, as can now be seen from the release notes of the latest update.







Source: Bethesda







As can be seen in the release notes for the update, Intel Xe Super Sampling (“XeSS”) now supports Xe Super Sampling (“XeSS”) AI upscaling for the first time with the final version of Starfield. There are also several stability improvements.







Source: Bethesda







notice: AMD and Bethesda recommend using FSR 3 and Fluid Motion Frames on a display that supports VRR (“variable refresh rate”) and in combination with VSync.

What are your experiences with FSR 3 in Starfield?

What have the PCGHX forum community's experiences been with FSR 3 in Starfield? The PCGH editorial team will be very happy to receive your comments and interesting discussions in the comments to this post.

Your opinion is needed!

what's your opinion about this subject? The PCGH editorial team would be happy to hear your well-founded opinion in the comments on this report. To comment you must be on PCGH or im Extremist forum You are logged in. If you don't have an account yet, you can Register here without obligation. We ask that you please take into consideration the currently applicable regulations Forum rules.

source: AMD, Bethesda