Near-Earth Asteroids Today: When Are Asteroids Near Earth

With “(2015 KJ122)” – plus 5 other asteroids – one potentially dangerous asteroid is reaching its closest point in its orbit today. An overview of the largest asteroids currently near Earth and potential dangers.

NASA currently knows that there are more than 1.1 million asteroids in the solar system. Thousands more are discovered every month. Particular attention is paid to the so-called near-Earth asteroids, which do not move around the Sun like most asteroids in the asteroid belt, but come close to the Earth’s orbit and therefore can also become dangerous for Earth. In this article, we give you an overview of all the near-Earth asteroids that pass the closest point in their orbit today.

On Tuesday, June 7, 2022, a total of 6 asteroids will reach their nearest station during the day, including one potentially more dangerous meteorite. asteroid.

The largest asteroids close to Earth today

“(2022 ER1)” With an estimated diameter of 115 to 257 meters, it is currently the largest asteroid near Earth. “(2022 ER1)” will make its closest approach to Earth today at 11:12 pm. The second largest asteroid near Earth is “(2015 KJ122)” Its diameter ranges from 106 to 237 meters. “(2012 MB7)” Today it ranks third among the largest near-Earth asteroids (97 AD – 216 AD).

This asteroid is especially close to Earth today

The closest thing to Earth today is an asteroid “(2021 ER4)”. It approaches our planet at 7.50 pm at a distance of up to 30.5 million km.

The asteroid closest to us so far without hitting Earth was “(2020 QG)”. On August 16, 2020, it flew over Earth at a speed of about 44,000 km / h, only 3,000 km away. Coming from the direction of the sun, experts didn’t see it coming: it was spotted just 6 hours after it flew. It probably wouldn’t have caused much damage to the ground even if it had collided. Due to its small size, only 3 to 6 meters in diameter, it is assumed that it would have burned up in the atmosphere if it got close.

Potentially dangerous asteroids near Earth today

Potentially hazardous asteroids are those that come close to 0.05 AU (about 7.5 million km) and have an absolute brightness of 22 mag or less. Therefore they are considered large enough (at least about 140 meters in diameter) to cause significant damage in the event of an impact. About 20 percent of near-Earth asteroids are classified as dangerous.

Today there is one potentially dangerous asteroid near Earth: “(2015 KJ122)”.

(2015 KJ122)

First note: 05/19/2015

Last note: 05/26/2020

Absolute brightness: 22 Mag (dim)

Rated diameter: from 106m to 237m

Distance: 44.9 million km

Speed: 59909.4 km/h (16.64 km/s)

Time of the shortest distance to Earth: on 07/06/2022 at 01:38

5 cruisers orbit near the earth

Asteroids that cross the Earth’s orbit are also called orbiting cruisers. Asteroids of a near-Earth type Apollo Crossing the Earth’s orbit from outside, near-Earth type asteroids Aton Crossing the Earth’s orbit from within. Today, a total of 5 cruisers orbit around the Earth approaching our planet.

Apollo asteroids near Earth today: “(2012 MB7)”, “(2017 UY4)”

Near Earth Aten asteroids today: “(2015 KJ122)”, “(2018 RN2)”, “(2021 ER4)”

Asteroids of the Amur and Atera type do not cross the Earth’s orbit. While it is difficult to detect AtyraAsteroids move completely within the Earth’s orbit, approaching the type of asteroids cupid Earth’s orbit from outside.

Amur asteroid near Earth today: “(2022 ER1)”

All asteroids near Earth today at a glance

family name distance: after size Speed Writes date close to earth (2021 ER4) 30.5 million km 10-22 PM 68449 km/h Aton 07.06.2022 at 7.50 pm (2015 KJ122) 44.9 million km 106 – 237 AD 59909 km/h Aton 6/7/2022 at 1:38 am (2022 ER1) 48.1 million km 115-257 AD 47524 km/h cupid 07/06/2022 at 11:12 PM (2018 RN2) 52.7 million km 32 – 71 AD 58,283 km/h Aton 07.06.2022 at 5.50 am (2017 UY4) 54.2 million km 24 – 54 21797 km/h Apollo 07.06.2022 at 03.50 am (2012 MB7) 65.9 million km 97 – 216 AD 79,469 km/h Apollo 6/7/2022 at 4:14 p.m.

