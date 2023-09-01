GTA Online: Rewards for nightclub owners, Arena series, and more

As usual, there’s the next wave of new promotions, rewards and discounts in GTA Online to mark the start of the weekend. Here you can find the usual overview!

Rockstar Games is specifically focusing on Los Santos nightclub owners in GTA Online’s new content week. They can earn double rewards in nightclub sales missions, and can also benefit from increased popularity through nightclub management and triple daily profits. At least double the GTA$ and RP are also available in the Arena series and in Trading Places (Remix), where you can compete against each other as either a juggernaut or a monster.

A quick overview of additional activities for the week of new content:

Free Pinned Flames theme for Vapid Clique Wagon if you completed the Nightclub Management mission and the Nightclub Goods Purchase mission this week

if you completed the Nightclub Management mission and the Nightclub Goods Purchase mission this week Open a bottle of champagne and get this Blue t-shirt



GTA+ game features : Free Annis Apocalypse ZR380, Chameleon Edge Colors “Anodized Burgundy Pearl” and “Dark Hologram”, Chameleon Edge Colors “Soft Pink Pearl”, “Furious Fisting” Outfit (for female characters), Love Fist T-Shirt, Flannel Shirt, and more

: Free Annis Apocalypse ZR380, Chameleon Edge Colors “Anodized Burgundy Pearl” and “Dark Hologram”, Chameleon Edge Colors “Soft Pink Pearl”, “Furious Fisting” Outfit (for female characters), Love Fist T-Shirt, Flannel Shirt, and more Only on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series

HSW test vehicle: Declasse Vigero ZX

the HSW time trial of the week Guide you From the textile area to Stubb City

News from the front of the car:

Released in Premium Deluxe Motorsport: Winnie Isse Sport, Obermacht Zion Classic, Lambadette Viserys, De Classe Tulip, Declasse Lifeguard

Winnie Isse Sport, Obermacht Zion Classic, Lambadette Viserys, De Classe Tulip, Declasse Lifeguard Released in luxury cars: Declasse Scramjet and Pegassi Tezeract

Declasse Scramjet and Pegassi Tezeract The prize car at the LS Car Meet: Finish 4th in the LS Car Meet Series two days in a row and win Pegasi infernus

Finish 4th in the LS Car Meet Series two days in a row and win Main prize on Wheel of Fortune: Donor Schlagen GT

Weekly sales at a glance:

40% discount on nightclubs, improvements and customizations

Vehicle Discounts:

30% discount on Declasse Scramjet,

40% on Benefactor Terrorbyte, Canis Freecrawler, Declasse Impaler (its arena upgrades Apocalypse, Future Shock, and Nightmare), Declasse Tulip, Declasse Lifeguard, HVY Menacer, and Pegassi Tezeract as well

50% discount on the Vapid Festival bus and the Übermacht Zion Classic

30% discount on Declasse Scramjet, 40% on Benefactor Terrorbyte, Canis Freecrawler, Declasse Impaler (its arena upgrades Apocalypse, Future Shock, and Nightmare), Declasse Tulip, Declasse Lifeguard, HVY Menacer, and Pegassi Tezeract as well 50% discount on the Vapid Festival bus and the Übermacht Zion Classic Arms transfer discounts: 30% discount on the Guided Missile Launcher and (only with GTA+) the Battle Rifle