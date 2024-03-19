March 19, 2024

A new effect that attaches fabric to metal

Faye Stephens March 19, 2024 2 min read

A new effect makes it possible to permanently bond metals to soft gels and even biological tissue. Previously, gluing soft water-based materials to hard surfaces was very complicated or even impossible. But actually there is a simple solution, Reports from a working group led by Srinivasa Raghavan of the University of Maryland. A wide range of soft materials can be firmly attached to metal or graphite surfaces. All you have to do is apply a voltage of a few volts between them for a short period, and then the materials stick together permanently. This mechanism could enable new machines inspired by biology.

