A creative NASA helicopter took a piece of the Wright Brothers plane to Mars

NASA / Jet Propulsion Laboratory – California Institute of Technology

NASA is following their innovations Mars Creativity Helicopter Until the first historic trip by Orville and Wilbur Wright to Kitty Hawk in 1903. A piece of cloth from Wright’s legendary plane now resides on the Red PlanetHidden under an ingenious solar panel.

In a briefing for NASA on TuesdayChief Creative Engineer Bob Balram presented a surprise package that he described as the size of a postage stamp. Unbleached gauze material taken from the wing cover connects the first powered and control flight to Earth, and NASA hopes it will be the first powered flight on another planet.

The dexterity can take off ASAP on April 8th, but it must be delivered first from the rover to Mars airport. It would also undergo a large series of scans before attempting to take off and fly 10 feet above the planet’s surface.

The mobile specimen is located 2 days from the landing point of the helicopter and is a relatively flat and clear area of ​​the Jezero crater. Once The ingenuity unfolded When the spacecraft lands on the ground, it carefully moves away to ensure that the helicopter’s solar panel powers its batteries and keeps them warm during the cold night.

The helicopter mission is said to take 31 Earth days, but the first night could be the most important. “While the expansion of the surface will be a huge challenge, it would be better to survive that first night on Mars alone without the spacecraft protecting and preserving it.” Said Plaram.

NASA / Jet Propulsion Laboratory – California Institute of Technology / University of Arizona

Rover will set up an on-site store to capture photos and videos of Ingenuity’s first short trip.

If the first flight goes well, NASA will see longer and louder flights. The entire flight zone spans 90 meters, so Ingenuity has enough room to stretch out its sheets if needed.

The 1.8kg helicopter is a technical demonstration, an experiment that can show whether this kind of flight is possible even under challenging Mars conditions. The planet’s thin atmosphere and gusty winds make it difficult to work for creativity. If successful, it could open doors for new forms of exploration in other worlds.

