Hitman 3: Officially Announcing the Seven-Part DLC Series

Hitman 3 launched with huge success only a few weeks ago, and now there’s a supply for many action game players: Square Enix announced a seven-part DLC series.

The starting shot of the seven-part expansion “The Seven Deadly Sins” will be presented on March 30th next week Hitman 3. Then you must post the first bonus content, which leads you deep into the mind of Agent 47. Can you resist all Seven Sins?

Each of the upcoming DLC ​​handles a mortal sin; The first package will focus on greed. Each chapter should bring new gameplay possibilities, special contracts and rewards that are appropriate in the theme. So you’ll likely expect a non-unlockable suit or at least one item in every DLC package.

A new decade of escalation about greed, called the “census of greed”, is taking place in Dubai. Certain items can be taken between the three different stages.

Sparked interest? All seven DLCs can be purchased individually or as part of a package with completely bonus content.

Hitman 3 marks the epilogue to the “World of Assassination” trilogy and takes you on a journey around the world with a number of sandbox locations. If you’ve played the first two parts, you can also import locations from those two games, so Hitman 3 has over 20 locations from the trio entirely available.