“Battlefield 2042” without rated mode at release

“Battlefield 2042” will not have a ranked status when it comes out in October. This may change after release.
The basics in brief
- It was confirmed in an interview: “Battlefield 2042” will not have rank status.
- With appropriate feedback from players, Dice will deal with the matter.
- Battlefield 2042 will be released on October 22nd.
In a recent interview, Senior Design Director Justin Webb confirmed that “Battlefield 2042” will not have a rated status. At least that’s it in appearance On October 22.
if Shooter lovers Although the feedback More competitive mode “I hope this changes,” he says. Then it will be a development studio she DICE deals closely with the topic.
In the same interview, Wiebe also mentioned that it would not be possible to rent your own server as a player. This means that online communities will rely on dedicated servers that may not be online around the clock.
It was recently she Dice Standard Mode Battle Gate announced. You can use it to run custom modes with all kinds of personal settings.
