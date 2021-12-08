A comet flies across the Earth in the vastness of space

“This visit to Comet Leonard is not a bright celestial event, but it will be the only one for us,” said astronomer friends. After revolving around the sun in a wide arc, the celestial body will disappear in the vastness of space and will never return to the solar system. « C / 2021 A 1 Leonard “The first comet discovered this year was on January 3rd. Seen by Gregory J. Leonard at Mount Lemon Observatory in Arizona, USA.