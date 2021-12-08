Chapter One »- Last Generation Releases Not Until 2022

A month ago, “Sherlock Holmes: Chapter One” was released for PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series. Last-generation console owners need patience.
Game launch trailer.
The basics in brief
- “Sherlock Holmes: Chapter One” has been released so far for PS5, Xbox Series and PC.
- A version of the last generation will appear during the first quarter of 2022.
“Sherlock Holmes: Chapter One” was released in mid-November 2021. As the developer announced, never before has a title in this series sold better than the current one. This calls for exact numbers Frogwares Although not.
Regardless, there is an update for the latest generation version of the game, which is still missing. The game has been released for PC only so far, PlayStation 5 And X-Box Series X/S. Reason for not having a last-gen release: the developer wants to prevent a scenario similar to the Cyberpunk 2077 disaster scenario.
The game should run smoothly upon release on older consoles without the developer having to put players off with promises of improvement. It is now clear that this will not happen until the first quarter of 2022 at the earliest.
